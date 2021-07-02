PLATTSBURGH — Baseball holds a special place in the heart of the North Country, and with the Champlain Valley Baseball League celebrating 50 years, it’s only gotten stronger.
On Sunday, June 27, the CVBL had its 50th anniversary games at the Big Ball Diamond in Lyon Mountain.
Through thousands of players and games, the CVBL is the longest consecutively running baseball league in Northern New York, commissioner Randy Lozier said.
Lozier has now been league commissioner for over a decade.
“I have a love for the game, and I want to see the league and baseball flourish in the area,” Lozier said.
Lozier said that the games were meant to honor and showcase all the past players, coaches, managers, officials and fans that have contributed to the league for half a century.
HISTORIC LEAGUE
The league is still growing and evolving in several different ways. Lozier said that the league first had wooden bats, and then moved to metal, BBCor and BESR bats, and now, they’ve gone back to the classic wooden bats.
“There’s nothing like hearing the sound of a wooden bat on a Sunday afternoon,” Lozier said.
The CVBL has also expanded to online content, with the help of Plattsburgh State baseball coach Kris Doorey, who has kept all stats and history up to date on the CVBL website.
“On the website, it has all the history on it; that was me,” Doorey said.
“It was just a project I started 30 years ago, and I just kind of pieced it together here and there whenever I had time.”
Doorey, who helped to put all kinds of information on the website, dating back to the league’s conception in 1971, also played for the league from 1989 to 1995.
“We’re trying to keep all stats online so that our fans can follow along with the league, as well as players,” Lozier said.
“It’s nice to see that the players want to be better. When they have something tangible they can look at, to know when they’re possibly in second or third place and they want to get to first, it creates better competition.”
The league plans to use technology to reach different audiences in the future, with the possibility of livestreaming games.
“I’ve had a couple of people contact me from Europe; Italy and France, and one person from New Zealand, who’ve played in the CVBL before and they want to keep up with it,” Lozier said.
He also mentioned that the league is looking at adding some teams that represent Vermont, and having a “Battle of Lake Champlain.”
GENERATIONS OF BASEBALL
Although baseball in the North Country had a bit of a skid in the 90s, Lozier and Doorey both believe that the CVBL being around for so long is a testament to the passion the North Country has for it.
“In the 70s and 80s, that league was one of the best amateur baseball leagues around,” Doorey said.
“Back then, it was a lot more community oriented, basically every town had a team, and every town had a lot of pride in their teams. It was just a great event for families to go to on the weekends.”
Doorey detailed the struggles the league went through during the mid to late 90s, and how Roger Barnard of the Midas/CR Tunes Mudhens kept the league afloat during that time frame.
“Since Roger’s been gone, Gary Duquette and Randy have done a great job keeping that league going,” he said.
Lozier explained that in the 90s, soccer had a big boom in the US when the national team held the World Cup, but now baseball has been on a steady upward trend again, especially in the North Country.
“We don’t get to play baseball year round, we have a short window from April to September to play baseball,” Lozier said.
“So, for 50 consecutive years to have this league going, is really a testament to the North Country about how they love their baseball.”
After expanding the league from five to eight teams, the CVBL now has around 200 players currently on team rosters, which Lozier believes is also a testament to the families who put so much effort into the game.
“There’s multiple generations, back to back to back, that have played in this league,” Lozier said.
“It’s a family atmosphere for a lot of these teams.”
