THE GOLD OLD DAYS: Storied YMCA basketball tournament from the 50s created great memories

DANNEMORA — Way back in April of 1954, eight basketball teams from upstate New York and Vermont were selected to play in a local tournament at the Bailey Avenue gym, a tournament that is still remembered, even today.
The four-day event, called the YMCA Gold Medal Basketball Tournament, was a tournament for local young men to showcase their skills, and was not limited to high school teams. Rather, the teams were sponsored by local businesses, such as restaurants and stores.
The local YMCA branch was able to get together these local sponsors to support the young, local athletes. The teams included the Copeland Terminals, E.S. Mason, Guy’s Ice Cream, Genesee Beer, Nitzi’s Red Hots, Stanley Lincoln-Mercury Sales, Philco Dealers and Merkel’s Store.
Leo “Skip” Maggy, who played for Genesee Beer and is the founder of Maggy Pharmacy in Dannemora, explained that his team was entered because one team was unable to make it.
THE TEAM
The Genesee Beer team, which was sponsored by a brewery based out of Rochester, was composed of Bill Badger, Ron Dickens, Frank Ryan, Stan Gordon, Keith Broadwell, Keith Canning and Maggy.
“It was all local guys, they had a lot of drive to them,” Maggy said.
“Everything they did, they put their hearts into it.”
Most of the team was based out of Dannemora, whose head coach at the time, Frank Ruane, was present for the tournament.
“This tournament gave us a new identity coming from this area, a very remote area in the mountains,” Maggy said.
He said being able to get the recognition from all the team’s hard work, including each player putting in the time and effort and keeping in shape was what made the tournament special.
The players were so passionate about this game and tournament that they even played in uncomfortable uniforms, a testament to their love of the game.
“The uniforms really didn’t fit us, but we wore them anyway,” he said.
THE CHAMPS
Genesee was able to narrowly push past all their opponents and come out on top of the tournament.
First, they beat Guy’s Ice Cream, 58-56, and then E.S. Mason, 48-47, to advance to the finals against Nitzi’s, who they beat 53-50 on April 12, 1954.
“It was the biggest trophy you’ve ever seen. I’ve never seen a trophy that big in my life,” Maggy said.
“We won it all.”
Along with being declared the champions of the Gold Medal Tournament, Genesee Beer’s players were also presented with an array of individual awards.
Eight individual awards were presented to the team, with Bill Badger earning three, which were outstanding player, being named to the first all-tourney team, and getting the high points of the tournament with 57 points in three games.
Ron Dickens won second outstanding player and best offensive player, and was also named to the first all-tourney team. Along with that, Keith Broadwell was named to the second all-tourney team, and Stan Gordon was voted best defensive player.
For the other teams, Philco’s Jim Ryan scored 25 points versus E.S. Mason in the consolation match, the most points in one game in the tournament, and was also selected for the first all-tourney team. Merkel’s Store was voted first for outstanding sportsmanship in the tournament. Ara Asaiourian, Walt Whalen and Bob Morse were voted sportsmanship forward, guard and center, respectively.
THE PLAYERS NOW
Maggy noted that a lot of these folks went on to be great officials, coaches, teachers, and just involved in the community overall.
“Bill Badger, who ended up being MVP, ended up being a great umpire and referee,” he said.
If the YMCA or any organization put together another event like this, Maggy said he would like to give some phone calls and advice to them, as he’s always been involved in sports.
Either way, if this is a special one-time event, or is revived to become a tradition, all that is known is that it will stick out in the minds and hearts of many passionate lifelong athletes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.