SUMMER BASEBALL: EPBL hoping to return to North Country

Plattsburgh, NY (12901)

Today

Variably cloudy with snow showers. High 34F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 14F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.