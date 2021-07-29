PLATTSBURGH — The FUNdaMENTAL Basketball Camp will wrap up its 28th year Friday, and camp organizer Gary Castine is happy to still be on the court all these years later helping local hoopers of all ages grow their games.
This year's camp was a bright sight after the 2020 sessions were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
There have been more than 3,000 basketball players take part in the summer fun since Castine started the camp in 1993.
"I started my own camp because I didn't like how other camps I worked at were run and the prices they charged," Castine said.
"I knew I could improve on the experience and make it much more affordable for people and not have so much downtime. I've always felt this camp is a reflection of me and the coaches."
St. Mary's in Champlain was the first host site of the camp before it moved to Our Lady of Victory Academy in 1995.
St. John's Academy and Saranac also hosted the camp before it moved to Seton Catholic in 2011, which is the current site of the basketball festivities.
The camp has been predominantly for boys, but there was a period of time when there was also a girls camp until its demand declined, Castine said.
"I'd have never imagined this would still be in demand after all these years," Castine said. "I am humbled by it. The key is that I have always been lucky enough to surround myself with quality coaches."
Email Joey LaFranca:
Twitter: @JoeyLaFranca
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.