PLATTSBURGH – With a large amount of businesses closed due to COVID-19, the Center Stage Plattsburgh Dance Studio is finding ways to stay active and continue training.
Heather Van Arsdel, the owner and founder of Center Stage, is using technology in order to continue teaching students during the pandemic.
The dance teachers are connecting to their students using screens in order to critique and correct form, as well as teach new routines.
“As a business owner, whenever you’re faced with an obstacle, you always just have to find your way around it,” Van Arsdel said. “The idea just came to me as it seemed pretty obvious, so when you’re watching dancing on social media anyway, the next thought is of course we could offer dancing online virtually.”
The virtual dance classes allow the teachers to be able to work with their students and continue to train while being socially distant. They use screens in order to communicate and see each other so they can follow along with the dances and music.
There is a picture of the studio that is displayed on the backs of the screens of the teachers so it seems like they are in the studio. The teachers have also elected to choose dances that keep in mind the confined spaces and how students are in their homes.
“It just seemed like a natural progression in that if we can’t be in house, we can be online,” Van Arsdel said. “It’s also good because the students have been thrown into a horrible situation just like all the small business owners have, and being able to see your dance teacher and reconnect with them brings back a sense of normalcy to their life and brings the warmest feeling over you.”
The dancers are required to wear their normal dance attire like having their hair in a bun for ballet class in order to keep a sense of professionalism and discipline. Not every home has accessible internet connection, but according to Van Arsdel, the ones who are able to take advantage of the program have embraced it.
The studio was preparing for its annual dance recital in June but has decided to start fresh with new routines in light of current conditions. They are not ruling out the possibility of a recital at a later time, although it might not take place on a grand stage.
“My goal is to just get to that point, even if it looks different and if it’s later in the year,” Van Arsdel said. “We’ll make it happen no matter what.”
The virtual classes include all the basics such as ballet, jazz, hip hop, breakdancing and the performance and competitive teams.
The competition teams are set to perform at the StarQuest International Performing Arts Competition in Albany in late May as long as it is not canceled.
The competitive teams known as the Lake City Dancers and Lake City Kids typically perform at events in Plattsburgh as well. The Lake City Kids also double as the official Westchester Knicks Kids Dance Team and have performed at six different games over the course of this most recent NBA season until it was put on hold.
“I think it’s going to be crucial to get everyone through this time and to keep as much of a regular schedule as possible and that includes dance class,” Van Arsdel said. “It’s for the emotional well-being of everyone, including the adults. So, just a little piece of normalcy in the long run is going to help their physical and emotional well-being.”
Center Stage is accepting new students into their virtual classes and can be contacted at http://www.centerstageplattsburgh.com.
“Keep training and don’t stop,” Van Arsdel said. “Stay prepared and stay ready because at any point, it could be go-time.”
