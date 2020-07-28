Sr. Mariners pounce on Cubs

PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Sr. Mariners got a big win over the Champlain Valley Baseball League's Saranac Cubs with an 18-0 victory, Saturday.
Zach Marlow blasted a homer and finished with two base knocks to pace the Mariners' lineup in the power department.
Kaden Myers, Austin Barnao, Ian McCasland and Zach Rainville all had three hits to add to Clinton County's offense.
McCasland got the pitching win and struck out eight over four hitless innings before Bailey Marsh came in from the bullpen to finish the game off and complete the shutout.
The Cubs recorded just one hit in the game and committed six errors.
—
Clinton County 18, Saranac 0
Clinton (10)71 000 0 — 18 20 2
Saranac 000 000 0 — 0 1 6
McCasland, Marsh (5) and Rainville, Miner (3) and Myers (5). Tedford, Bedard (2), Stoughton (4) and Rascoe. WP- McCasland. LP- Tedford. 2B- Barnao (CC). HR- Marlow (CC).
JR MARINERS
Anthony Marion drilled a single to right field to score Zachary O’Connell in the eighth inning to give the Junior Mariners a 4-3 win over the Colchester Cannons Sunday morning.
With the game knotted at 3-all, O’Connell ripped a ball that bounced over the right fielder for a triple. Marion followed with what proved to be the game-winning hit.
Wyatt Premore started for the Mariners, hurling six innings, allowing three unearned runs and striking out four. Colin Golden earned the win, hurling three scoreless innings and striking out four.
The Mariners scored twice in the opening frame. Bostyn Duquette and Brady Doorey had back-to-back bunt singles, and O’Connell followed with a two-run double.
The Mariners increased their lead to 3-0 in the fourth inning when John Laporte doubled and came around to score on a throwing error.
O’Connell and Marion both finished with two hits for the Mariners (8-4).
14U MARINERS
The Clinton County 14U Mariners had a strong performance against the Champlain Cougars on Friday at the Cadyville Rec. Park.
The Mariners upended the Cougars, 17-4, in the contest, which included an eight-run fifth inning for the Mariners.
Chase Clukey (triple, double, four runs), Ryan Racine (two triples) and Quinn Brandell (three singles) led the team in hitting.
Braeden Calkins, Sam Bingel, Caleb Damour and Jacob Lagree also chipped in with hits.
Chase Clukey, Quinn Brandell and Braeden Calkins pitched for the Mariners and surrendered five hits in the contest.
For the Cougars, James Wells led the way with two hits, while Lucas Hemingway, Gabe Surprenant and Marcus Bedard all singled for the Cougars.
The 14U Mariners are back in action in Essex Vermont Wednesday, July 29, at 7 p.m. against the Vermont Strikers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.