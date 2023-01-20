Algonquin Chapter of Mountain Club to snowshoe trek to Avalanche Lake
LAKE PLACID — The Algonquin Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club invites the public to join them on their snowshoe adventure to Avalanche Lake, located between Mt. Colden and Algonquin, on Saturday, Jan. 28.
The round trip is eight to 10 miles, estimated to take approximately five to six hours, with an elevation gain of 1335’ feet; this snowshoe is considered moderate.
The group recommends that hikers bring micro spikes and/or snowshoes, lunch and water. Both micro spikes and snowshoes can be rented at ADK Loj. The group also notes that there is a parking fee at ADK Loj.
For more information or to sign up contact trip leader Kimberly Smith by Thursday, Jan. 26, at 518-645-0447.
Wednesday’s Guys and Gals Sr. Bowling League results
PLATTSBURGH — The following are the scores and results from Wednesday’s Guys & Gals Senior Mixed Bowling League action:
Points Taken- Casella’s Trash Talkers 3.5-Pit Pythons .5, Gutter Done 3-Baker’s Beauties 1, Lawson’s 3-Awesome Four 1, One and Done 4-Lucky Strikes 0, Amidasa 4-Bye 0, No. Co. Honor Flight 2-Ball Busters 2, Easy Mark 3-Laniacs 1, Slo Rollers 3-Framed 1, Split Ends 3-Finney Sports 1.
High Scores- Dave Glenn 521-187, Lynne Glenn 437-163, Nancy Mazurak 501-182, Ed Gebo 565-245, Ron Dumont 452-156, Chuck Leclair 528-216, Claude Lashway 558-204, Denise Goddeau 493-183, Joe Goddeau 403-143, Roxie Deyo 415-157, Betty Baker 444-158, Dave Gregory 594-211, Tom Weightman 491-193, Kathie Merchant 402-158, Terry Merchant 469-166, Pat Atkinson 444-151, Mary Ann Rygaylo 356-139, Marilyn Murphy 424-146, Mary Clark 379-136, Joan Duquette 380-143, Homer Bushey 522-203, Doris Martino 408-160, Leona Marsha 398-139, Bonnie Jarvis 479-167, Peggy Passino 391-145, Don Dubuque 419-154, Joe Phaneuf 539-224, Kitty Bechard 381-134, Leeanne Valenze 415-141, Sandy Harwood 418-153, Bob Carpenter 498-180, Barbara Cotter 541-220, Kathe Petro 373-141, Jean Hamlyn 381-128, Diana St. Clair 372-125, Dave Pellerin 441-182, Mark Misner 423-154, Edie Reed 420-169, Joe Dumoulin 484-178, Bill Dutton 585-235, Diane Dillon 439-149, Dawn Adams 424-157, Pat Rock 477-182.
Malone Adult Basketball League recap
MALONE — The following are the scores and stats from Tuesday and Wednesday’s Malone Adult Basketball League games:
TUESDAY
Papas Women 62, Alley Oops 28
Papas Women- E. Lamay 18 pts, 13 reb, 5 ast, 2 stl. Stone 10 pts, 6 reb, 4 ast, 2 stl. J. Poupore 10 pts, 3 reb, 3 ast, 1 stl. Hungerford 10 pts, 2 reb, 2 ast, 2 stl. Gadway 6 pts, 7 reb, 2 ast, 1 stl, 1 blk. Legacy 4 pts, 3 reb, 2 stl, 1 ast. Lewis 4 pts, 3 ast, 2 stl, 1 blk.
Alley Oops- Deshane 15 pts, 6 reb, 2 ast. Berger 6 pts, 6 reb, 2 ast, 1 stl. Planty 5 pts, 4 reb, 1 ast, 1 stl. Powell 2 pts, 5 reb, 1 ast.
Elite Nutrition 37, The Pines 15
Elite Nutrition- M. Poupore 15 pts, 4 reb, 2 stl, 1 ast. Carranza 10 pts, 3 stl, 1 ast, 1 reb. Lane 3 pts, 7 reb, 1 stl. Gadway 3 pts, 6 reb, 3 stl, 1 ast, 1 blk. Sapp 3 pts, 4 stl, 1 reb. Thomas 3 pts, 3 reb, 1 stl.
The Pines- Gun Show 7 pts, 7 reb, 2 stl. Thomas 4 pts, 4 reb, 2 stl. Mason 2 pts, 4 reb. Taylor 2 pts, 2 stl, 1 blk. Stone 5 reb, 2 ast, 1 stl. Burl 4 reb, 1 ast, 1 stl. St. Hilaire 1 stl.
Bailey Motors 54, Something Different 52
Bailey Motors- Miller 17 pts, 7 reb, 3 ast, 3 stl. Reese 12 pts, 4 stl, 3 reb, 2 ast. LaVarnway 10 pts, 5 reb, 4 stl, 2 ast. LaPierre 10 pts, 2 reb, 2 ast, 2 stl, 1 blk. Bellows 3 pts, 3 ast, 4 reb, 1 stl. Monette 2 pts, 4 reb, 1 stl, 1 blk. Waite 8 reb, 4 ast, 1 stl.
Something Different- A. Lamay 20 pts, 10 reb, 2 ast, 1 stl. J. Picaro 15 pts, 5 reb, 1 ast, 1 stl. Charland 8 pts, 7 reb. Lamica 4 pts, 3 reb, 1 ast. Richards 3 pts, 1 ast. Brower 2 pts, 2 ast, 1 reb. C. Picaro 7 reb, 1 ast, 1 stl, 1 blk. Pelkey 3 reb, 1 stl. Aguon 1 reb.
WEDNESDAY
Papas Men 56, Braves 41
Papas Men- P. Poupore 17 pts, 6 reb, 1 ast, 1 stl. Tavernia 17 pts, 5 ast, 4 reb, 1 stl. A. Poupore 8 pts, 13 reb, 2 ast, 1 stl. Moody 6 pts, 5 reb, 1 ast, 1 stl, 1 blk. W. Poupore 3 pts, 5 stl, 2 ast, 1 reb. J. Poupore 3 pts, 3 ast, 3 stl, 4 reb. C. Poupore 2 pts, 2 reb, 1 ast.
Braves- LaZore 18 pts, 5 ast, 3 reb, 1 stl. Sunday 15 pts, 10 reb. Tillman 6 pts, 9 reb, 2 ast, 2 stl. Hopps 2 pts, 7 reb, 5 ast, 3 stl.
Big Joe’s Tax Svc 89, DJ E 68
Big Joe’s Tax Svc- Woods 19 pts, 12 reb, 7 ast, 1 stl. Allen 18 pts, 10 reb, 3 stl. Medina 16 pts, 5 reb, 3 ast, 2 stl, 1 blk. T. Smith 13 pts, 5 reb, 5 ast, 2 stl. Ebersole 12 pts, 6 reb, 1 ast, 1 stl, 1 blk. Francis 9 pts, 1 reb. Chase 2 pts, 2 stl, 12 reb, 4 ast, 1 blk.
DJ E- E. Smith 27 pts, 9 reb, 1 ast, 1 stl. Pentalow 21 pts, 22 reb, 4 ast, 1 stl. Au. Martin 7 pts, 8 reb, 4 ast, 1 blk. Preve 7 pts, 3 reb. Ad. Martin 6 pts, 3 reb, 2 ast, 1 stl. Spaulding 3 reb, 3 stl, 1 ast.
Mitchell’s 67, TNT Construction 38
Mitchell’s- Honahan 20 pts, 4 reb, 1 ast. Mitchell 15 pts, 6 reb, 2 stl, 1 ast, 1 blk. Johnson 14 pts, 8 reb, 2 ast, 1 stl. M. Boyea 8 pts, 6 ast, 3 reb, 1 stl. Cosgrove 3 pts, 3 reb, 1 ast, 1 blk. Mills 3 pts, 2 reb, 1 stl. Brown 2 pts, 4 reb, 1 blk. J. Boyea 2 pts, 2 rebounds. Monette 3 ast, 2 reb, 2 stl. Stone 3 reb, 2 ast, 1 stl, 1 blk.
TNT Construction- Ansari 14 pts, 14 reb, 2 stl, 1 ast. Poirier 12 pts, 4 reb. Sosa 10 pts, 5 reb, 1 ast, 1 stl. Decillis 2 pts, 5 reb, 1 ast. Tambini 4 stl, 3 reb, 1 ast.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.