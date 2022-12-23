Cougars’ Air Rifle team outshoots Cambridge, 1087-791, to stay undefeated
CHAMPLAIN — The Northeastern Clinton co-ed air rifle team continued their undefeated start to the season Thursday, Dec. 15, when they picked up a resounding, 1087-791, victory over Cambridge. With the win, head coach Peter Visconti picked up his 90th win as a high school coach.
For the boys, David LePage would come in with the high score for the Cougars, shooting a 249. Holly Visconti continued her impressive season for the Cougar girls as well, shooting a 296 which would be the high score of the contest.
After picking up the victory, the Cougars still sit atop the Adirondack Conference, in first place. Their next matchup will come on Wednesday, Jan. 4, when they host the Red Raiders of Massena. That contest should come as a tuneup before the team competes in the Northern New York High School Championships with Beekmantown, Massena and Willsboro at the Plattsburgh Rod and Gun Club on Saturday, Jan. 4.
Paul Smith’s College coach named to the coaching staff of the 2023 University Games
PAUL SMITHS — Paul Smith’s College head Nordic Skiing coach, Matthew Dougherty, has been named to the coaching staff for the U.S. Biathlon for the 2023 FISU Winter World University Games. The biathlon events will begin on January 14th with the individual competition followed by four more races over the course of the games.
In addition to selection of Coach Dougherty to the Games, Paul Smith’s has seven athletes competing in Anchorage Alaska, from Dec. 28-31, for a chance to be named to the US Biathlon team for the World University Games.
“It’s an honor to be named to the coaching staff for the World University Games. I am excited to be working with and helping these athletes compete in the Games,” said Dougherty. “Having spent the past three years working with athletes on the trails at Mt. Vanhovenberg and on the range, I hope that experience will give the athletes a little advantage. The biathlon races
should be one of the marquee events during the games full of tremendous athletes and challenging races. It will be a great experience being in the thick of it.”
Clinton County Youth Bureau announce hoops skills clinic and moonlight snowshoe events
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Youth Bureau, Town of Plattsburgh Recreation Department AND Plattsburgh State Men’s and Women’s basketball teams will co-host a basketball skills clinic on Wednesday, Jan. 4, at Memorial Hall. Participants will be taught the fundamental skills of the sport by members of both the mens’ and women’s teams.
The Clinic is open to all youth of the county in grades three or above. Pre-registration is not necessary.
The bureau and the Saranac New Land Trust will also be co-hosting a family moonlight snowshoe on Friday, Jan. 6, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Snowshoes will be available for checkout on a limited basis and will be first come first serve; a bonfire, hot cocoa and s’mores will be provided. Headlamps and flashlights are recommended.
Wednesday’s Guys and Gals Senior Bowling League highlights
PLATTSBURGH — The following are the results from the Guys & Gals Senior Mixed Bowling League’s Christmas nine-pin tournament on Wednesday:
Team results- Pit Pythons 3016, Casella’s Trash Talkers 2997, Lawson’s 2993, No. Co. Honor Flight 2977, Awesome Four 2900, Split Ends 2885, Lucky Strikes 2833, Laniacs 2812, Amidasa 2769, Slo Rollers 2742, Ball Busters 2710, Finney Sports 2709, Easy Mark 2659, One and Done 2650, Baker’s Beauties 2638, Framed 2479, Gutter Done 2376.
High Scores- Bea Holler 554-229, Dave Gregory 793-265, Terry Hoy 665-258, Ron Dumont 682-290, Chuck Leclair 609-222, Carl Lashway 656-253, Claude Lashway 601-224, Roxie Deyo 451-185, Tina Welch 409-156, Dave Glenn 588-232, Lynne Glenn 504-204, Nancy Mazurak 604-218, Ed Gebo 689-300, Leonard Wood 622-224, Don Myers 562-209, Tom Weightman 620-248, Jim Brunet 586-228, Jodi Dubray 470-198, Pat Atkinson 507-223, Julie Preston 558-242, Joan Duquette 496-174, Homer Bushey 734-267, Doris Martino 450-212, Leona Marsha 619-230, Bonnie Jarvis 587-199, Peggy Passino 578-258, Steve Hall 486-188, Kathie Merchant 517-174, Clarence Lafountain 509-184, Dennis Seymour 775-263, Diane Dillon 487-212, Dawn Adams 488-181, Pat Rock 567-208, Joe Damour 521-222, Diane Kinne 587-214, Leeanne Valenze 544-195, Sandy Harwood 447-174, Bob Carpenter 525-177, Jean Hamlyn 434-164, Brenda Garrand 466-217, Edie Reed 559-195, Joe Dumoulin 625-226, Bill Dutton 639-215, Dave Pellerin 538-213.
CORRECTION: The Knights of Columbus youth basketball contest announcement that was posted in the weekend of Dec.17 and 18 edition has been changed to now allow boys and girls from ages 9-14 to compete.
