SOCCER STARS AT WORK

Youngsters in the 3-6 age group of Plattsburgh Soccer Camp take part in an early-morning ball control drill as coach Karin Sherman Raville (far left) plays the kid-favorite song "Baby Shark" for campers to go along to at the U.S. Oval in Plattsburgh. There were more than 130 campers taking part in the day of fun. The camp also features other age divisions for soccer players up to 18 years old and runs through the rest of the week. (Joey LaFranca/Staff Photo)