Smith enjoys golf opportunity at Kerry Cup

LAKE PLACID — Getting invited to one of the most prestigious golf camps in the world is one thing, but making history at that event is another.
Peru’s Keegan Smith did just that.
Keegan is a soon-to-be senior at Peru High School, and just last month, he was invited to the Kerry Cup, which is usually held in Waterville, Ireland. The Cup is a golfing camp for teenagers, with coaches and players coming together to play golf, learn from others and participate in friendly competition.
“It was a very elite opportunity for him,” his grandmother Brenda said.
Keegan said that it was amazing to see so many people get together and play the game of golf.
“There was no real big competition. We were all just having fun,” Keegan said.
This year’s Kerry Cup was held in Lake Placid at Lake Placid Club because of COVID-19 issues.
Keegan said it was amazing to be so close to home. He wasn’t that disappointed about the tournament not being held in Ireland.
“This was actually the first time I was hearing about it. I was actually the closest one to the camp, with it only being 30 minutes from my home,” he said.
Brenda said it was a very exciting experience to see the event happen locally, with kids from all around the world participating and learning from one another.
MAKING HISTORY
During the 3-day, 54-hole competition, Keegan and his team, “Wolfjaw,” came from way behind to make history in the Kerry Cup.
“Our team was in last place going into Day 2, but we came back within the next few days and shot under 22 to come back and tie for first,” Keegan said.
Keegan’s team consisted of members from across the country and globe. With one from Hong Kong, and others from different states, the team played its hardest and was one part of a three-way tie, the first ever in Kerry Cup history.
“They had no idea going into it that they could pull it off,” Brenda said.
“It was unbelievable.”
Keegan explained that his team should have gotten medals for the first-place win, but since the organization was only expecting one team to win, they did not have enough and had to order more and send them out separately, and he is still waiting for his.
A LIFELONG PASSION
Keegan has been golfing since he was three years old, when he started with his dad and grandfather. Now, he’s on the Peru varsity team, where he’s been since seventh grade, playing straight through high school.
“Unfortunately last year with COVID, he didn’t get to go to states, and this year, he placed sixth, but of course they couldn’t actually go to states, but they allowed them to play for states,” Brenda said.
As for Keegan, he described some of his greatest accomplishments of this past high school season as losing only one match and shooting a 34 in one match.
GRATEFUL FOR THE OPPORTUNITY
This will be Keegan’s first and only Kerry Cup, as he has now aged out as a senior in high school, so he is not able to compete.
“I definitely would recommend it for people who get invited,” he said.
His grandmother said that he found it helpful and educational to see how everyone from around the world has different approaches to taking on the links.
“He learned so much from everyone,” Brenda said.
“It was just a phenomenal opportunity.”
With his name etched into the history books of the Kerry Cup, Keegan already has a major highlight of his career at just 17 years old.
