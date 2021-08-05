Smith enjoys golf opportunity at Kerry Cup

Peru's Keegan Smith watches his chip soar toward the hole on the 18th green during the Section VII golf championships, June 10, at the Saranac Inn in Saranac Lake. Smith took part in the Kerry Cup at Lake Placid Club between July 4 and 9, which was open to 64 golfers from ninth to 12th grade that aspire to attend selective colleges. (Joey LaFranca/Staff Photo)