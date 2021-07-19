Severance scores first sportsman win

PLATTSBURGH — Justin Severance collected his first career J&S Steel Sportsman checkered flag on Saturday night at Airborne Speedway on Make-A-Wish night presented by Liquor & Wine Warehouse.
Severance held off Michael Wright on a late race restart en route to his victory. Wright finished a career best, second. Lonnie Rivers, David Boisclair and Chris Cayea completed the top five.
Josh Terry scored his first win of the year in the rain-shortened Hartson Total Opening Renegade feature event. Tyler Irwin and Nathaniel Guay had a strong run to finish on the podium. Shawn Duquette and Zack Daniels finished fourth and fifth, respectively.
Matt Leonard picked up his first win in the Chris Frennier Motorsports Limited Sportsman division. Pete Blaney finished second, and Bobby Therrien third.
The Taylor Rental 4-Cylinder feature event will be made up when racing action resumes next weekend.
Race Results
J&S STEEL SPORTSMAN FEATURE (30 LAPS)- JUSTIN SEVERANCE, Michael Wright, Lonnie Rivers, David Boisclair, Chris Cayea, Jamy Begor, Nick Heywood, Codie Aubin, Tanner Forbes, Dylan Rabtoy, Travis Bruno, Bucko Branham, Jason Bruno, Ricky Thompson, Delbert LeGrow, John Scarborough, Todd Stone, Josh LeClaire, Rico Hernandez
HARTSON TOTAL OPENING RENEGADES (14 LAPS)- JOSH TERRY, Tyler Irwin, Nathaniel Guay, Shawn Duquette, Zack Daniels, Travis Stokes, Jason McClatchie, Joe Daniels, Jared Blake, Cam Gadue, Tylor Terry, Jason Bogett, Brent Jarvis, Jason Lashway
CHRIS FRENNIER MOTORSPORTS LIMITED SPORTSMAN (15 LAPS)- MATT LEONARD, Pete Blaney, Bobby Therrien, Rico Hernandez
