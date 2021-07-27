PLATTSBURGH — Seton Summer League has made its return in 2021 after no games were held last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This marks the 34th year of the league that was started by longtime Seton Catholic boys basketball coach Larry Converse, who began the league in 1987, while coaching at St. John's Academy.
This summer has brought back the competition for local youth, as there are 10 boys and girls basketball squads taking part in this year's schedule.
Games are Monday through Thursday in July, as well as part of August. Boys play on Monday and Wednesday, while girls play on Tuesday and Thursday.
