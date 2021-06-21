Scarborough scores second win at Airborne

PLATTSBURGH – Johnny “the jet” Scarborough held off two late race challenges for his second win of the season in the J&S Steel Sportsman division at Airborne on Saturday night.
Scarborough took the lead away from Tanner Forbes on a lap-12 restart when he powered to the lead from the outside of the front row. The race remained under green flag conditions until a lap-27 yellow flag slowed the pace and setup a restart with Scarborough and Nick Heywood.
The two raced even down through the first two turns and into turn three, then Scarborough cleared off the fourth turn. Coming to the white flag, Scarborough jumped the cushion in turn four, opening the door for Jamy Begor. Begor pushed Scarborough all the way down the back stretch, but couldn’t make the pass in the final turns, settling for second. Heywood, Travis Bruno and Kevin Chaffe completed the top five.
Jason McClathcie was solid in the Hartson Total Opening Renegade division feature event, picking up his second win of the season. McClatchie held off Shawn Duquette for most of the race, as he settled for second. “Wild” Bill Fountain had his best finish of the season, finishing third. Zack Daniels and Nathaniel Guay finished fourth and fifth, respectively.
It was a hat trick for Jake Fountain in the Taylor Rental 4-Cylinder division, as he scored his third win of the year. Michael Whalen, Mat Parker, Josh LaPorte and Nate Smart completed the top five.
Jason Bonnett picked up his first win in his first start of the year in the Chris Frennier Motorsports Limited Sportsman division. Pete Blaney finished second and Dale Gonyo third.
—
J&S STEEL SPORTSMAN FEATURE (30 LAPS)- JOHN SCARBOROUGH, Jamy Begor, Nick Heywood, Travis Bruno, Kevin Chaffe, Codie Aubin, DJ Gonyo, Connor Cleveland, Tanner Forbes, Michael Wright, Dylan Rabtoy, Chris Cayea, Lonnie Rivers, Cody Ochs, Ben Wheeler, Dustin Bradley, Bucko Branham, Justin Severance
HARTSON TOTAL OPENING RENEGADE FEATURE (25 LAPS)- JASON MCCLATCHIE, Shawn Duquette, Bill Fountain, Zack Daniels, Nathaniel Guay, Brent Jarvis, Tylor Terry, Joe Daniels, Cam Gadue, Jason Boggett, Tyler Irwin, Travis Stokes, Josh Terry
TAYLOR RENTAL 4 CYLINDER FEATURE (15 LAPS)- JAKE FOUNTAIN, Michael Whalen, Mat Parker, Josh LaPorte, Nate Smart. Codey Agoney, Josh Blake, Josh LaPorte Jr., John Bradley, Caleb Tourville, Chuck Mooney, Makaela Goddeau
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.