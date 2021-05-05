Scarborough scores first DIRTcar Sportsman Series win

PLATTSBURGH – It’s better to be lucky than good. John Scarborough was both on Saturday.
Scarborough inherited the lead on lap-22 when previous leader, Andrew Buff made contact with a lapped car that broke the right front of his number 92 machine, forcing the Latham driver to retire from the event.
Scarborough led the full field of 30 cars to the green flag and quickly took a comfortable lead. Buff’s car came to life around lap-10, when he challenged for the top spot. After several attempts to find a way around, Buff was able to power past and pull away to a commanding lead.
Buff had a half straight-away lead when he made contact with the lapped car, ending his night and forfeiting the lead to Scarborough, who never looked back en route to his win.
David Boisclair was in the mix all night and finished second, while Justin Severance completed the podium. Jordan Fornwalt and Richie Simmons completed the top five.
Zack Daniels held off late pressure from Jim McKiernan in the Hartson Total Opening Pro Stock feature event. Daniels’ car began to fade in the closing laps, while McKiernan’s got better and applied pressure, but couldn’t complete a pass. Tylor Terry, Bill Fountain and Jason McClatchie finished third through fifth, respectively.
Blayden Arquiett collected the checkered flag in the Limited Sportsman feature, while Matt Parker scored the win in the 4- Cylinder main event.
Racing action resumes this Saturday at 6 p.m.
Results
DIRTCAR SPORTSMAN/J&S STEEL SPORTSMAN (30 LAPS)- JOHN SCARBOROUGH, David Boisclair, Justin Severance, Jordan Fornwalt, Richie Simmons, Michael Wright, Finch Fenton, Jamy Begor, Jason Gray, Lonnie Rivers, Ricky Thompson, Dylan Rabtoy, Bentley Gray, Mike Wells, Andrew Buff, Todd Buckwold, Robert Tucker, Delbert Legrow, Thomas Cook, Brian Hudson, Jamie LaFountain, Travis Bruno, Zach Arquiett, Ryan Shanahan, Bucko Branham, Nick Heywood, Cory Castell, Daryl Nutting, Delbert Legrow Jr., Chris Cayea, (DNS: Jamie Huntoon, Jason Fadden, Dan Reif, Codie Aubin, Jason Bruno, Darryl Mitchell, DJ Gonyo, Billy Cook, Mike Dunn, Rico Hernandez
HARTSON TOTAL OPENING RENEGADES (25 LAPS)- ZACK DANIELS, Jim McKiernan, Tylor Terry, Bill Fountain, Jason McClatchie, Shawn Duquette, Tyler Irwin, Cam Gadue, Nathaniel Guay, Travis Stokes, Jared Blake, Joe Daniels, Josh Terry, (DNS: Jason Bogett)
LIMITED SPORTSMAN (15 LAPS)- BLAYDEN ARQUIETT, Garrett Given, Al Lajoice, Matt Leonard, Dale Gonyo, Mark Fewster, (DNS: Kobe Hernandez)
4-CYLINDERS (15 LAPS)- MATT PARKER, Nathan Smart, Caleb Tourville, Robert Fletcher, Codey Agoney, Chuck Mooney, Josh LaPorte Jr., Josh Blake, Tyler Bell, Josh LaPorte, Jake Fountain, Brendan Lauzon, (DQ: Clem Bell)
