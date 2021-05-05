Saranac alumna Woodruff hopes to give back with charity race

CADYVILLE — Former Saranac track and field and cross country standout Rachael Woodruff will be returning home from her new Division I digs at the University of Connecticut soon and will be hosting a race when she does.
Woodruff, who joined the “Choose-A-Challenge Club” at the school, will be hosting the “Run for Wishes” event at the Cadyville Rec Park on May 21.
The race will benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation as a part of Woodruff’s fundraising goals for the club.
“It’s a really special charity, and anytime I can do something to try to help children, I’ve always really enjoyed doing it,” Woodruff said. “Especially during this pandemic, those kids with severe illnesses already have limited time, so we can’t really wait until the pandemic is over to help them.”
The event will feature a quarter-mile fun run for kids starting at 6 p.m., a half-mile fun run at 6:15 p.m., and a mile run/walk and a 5K race both starting at 6:30 p.m.
Woodruff received help in the planning process from her former Saranac coach Matt Medeiros and the Northern Lights Running Club, something she’s grateful for.
“Matt obviously knows how to organize races, so he’s been guiding me through it,” Woodruff said.
Woodruff said that she’s hoping to see 50 to 100 people turn out for the run, something that would help both raise money for Make-A-Wish, as well as help her reach her fundraising goals for the challenge club.
Once she does that, her and her fellow club members will receive assistance to go on a trip to Machu Picchu this summer.
“Going into college, I knew I wanted to travel,” Woodruff said. “It’s supporting a great cause while also getting to do something I really, really wanted to do.”
Registration for either kid’s fun run will be $2, with the option to add a t-shirt for an additional $8, Woodruff said, while registration for the mile or 5K races will cost $20, shirt included.
Anyone interested in signing up for the event can visit tinyurl.com/pjdvd48s online.
Social distancing and mask mandates will be followed at the event, Woodruff added, which she hopes will be a bit of a return to normal for North Country runners.
“It’s been a while since we’ve been able to have in-person races,” Woodruff said. “It’ll feel good to just be able to come together, get outside and enjoy a run on the trails while knowing they’re supporting a cause that’s helping children who are sick and could really use something life-changing during this time.”
Email Ben Watson:
Twitter: @BenWatsonPR
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.