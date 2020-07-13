PLATTSBURGH — Make it back-to-back titles for the crew of Odinn, skippered by Ed and John Trombley.
For the second year in a row, the Plattsburgh brothers took home the Mayor's Cup Regatta trophy with a victory in the racing division.
Odinn finished with a corrected time of 1:46:58 to grab first in the 43rd annual event on the waters of Lake Champlain, Saturday.
Odinn ended up edging out Lil'Bot, which finished just seven seconds later, marking one of the closer finishes in regatta history.
In actual time, Lil'Bot, led by Benedek Erdos, of South Burlington, Vt., crossed the finish line nearly 20 minutes later than Odinn.
"The smallest boat in the fleet was very close to winning the Mayor's Cup," regatta coordinator Kjell Dahlen said.
"There's been times where it's been two or three seconds that separate the boats. The funny thing is you don't realize how close it is when you are out on the course. You recognize it when you are calculating the results and the handicaps for the corrected time."
Witchcraft, out of Renselaer, and the helm of Mark Stata and Mike Parsons rounded out the top three in the racing division, clocking in at 1:47:43.
Less than a minute separated the top three after corrected time.
"(The crew of Odinn) probably had no idea the calculated results would be so close because they were so far ahead," Dahlen said. "So that makes a difference. Even if you have a boat that is a little smaller, if you sail it well, you have a chance to win competitions."
There were just seven boats competing for the Mayor's Cup this year due to travel restrictions caused by COVID-19, which prevented Canadian sailors from traveling down, as well as poor weather.
Conditions, however, which had thunderstorms in the forecast, were much more mild than expected.
"We were worried about lightning," Dahlen said. "It rained a bit during the race, and when it rains, there's usually not much wind. In this case, there was a pretty good breeze, so there was no time during the race where the wind totally died. It made the conditions much more fair."
Just one boat finished in the cruising division, and that was the crew of San Sebastian, propelled by Plattsburgh's Raz Pascalau.
San Sebastian timed in at 1:33:44 to take the Rotary Cup, which has been handed out by the Sunrise Rotary Club since 1997.
Chazy Landing's Tom Sweet and his crew of Hot Tamale captured first in the multihull division with a time of 19:43:33.
Feral Cat (20:24:38), skippered by Scotia's Ted Feurer, and Buzz (21:24:26), sailed by Schodack Landing's Peter Knapp, finished second and third, respectively.
"There were some wind shifts throughout," Dahlen said when talking about the keys to having a good race. "It was important to be on the right side of the course to take advantage, but the race was pretty much decided by boat speed. The boats that raced well ended up doing well."
Event officials fully intend to hold the 44th annual Mayor's Cup Regatta next summer.
For now, everyone was happy to get out and have a bit of normalcy with a staple to the summer in the North Country.
"It's a great relief for us that we were able to do it," Dahlen said. "With the forecast Friday, I thought we might have to abandon. We probably had about a quarter of the boats we usually do, but we did it.
"We are very pleased. We were very fortunate."
—
43rd Mayor's Cup Regatta
Racing
1, Odinn (Ed & John Trombley), Plattsburgh, 1:46:58. 2, Lil'Bot (Benedek Erdos), South Burlington, Vt., 1:47:05. 3, Witchcraft (Mark Stata/Mike Parsons), Renselaer, 1:47:43. 4, Thankful (Gerry Couture), Burlington, Vt., 1:51:14. 5, Polar Express (Don Duley), Plattsburgh, 1:51:35. 6, Red Dragon (Bos Powell), Colchester, Vt. 2:01:49. 7, It Wasn't Me (Branwell Lepp), Waitsfield, Vt., 2:04:08.
Cruising
1, San Sebastian (Raz Pascalau), Plattsburgh, 1:33:44.
Multihull
1, Hot Tamale (Tom Sweet), Chazy Landing, 19:43:33. 2, Feral Cat (Ted Feurer), Scotia, 20:24:38. 3, Buzz (Peter Knapp), Schodack Landing, 21:24:26. 4, Clat Cat (Brett Clatworthy), Saratoga Springs, 21:54:42. 5, This Side Up (Tom Field), Ravena, 1:29:03.
