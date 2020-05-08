Ryan named Saint Anselm Female Student-Athlete of the Year

For the second time in her career, Shannon Ryan (Plattsburgh) of the women's basketball team was named the Saint Anselm Female Student-Athlete of the Year.
Ryan put together an outstanding senior campaign for Saint Anselm, averaging exactly 23 points and 15 rebounds per game, helping the team to a NCAA Division II East Region appearance.
Throwing up 2.1 blocks per game for the Hawks, Ryan was also named to the NE10 First Team for the third-consecutive season after posting the league's second-most rebounds (419) ever in a single-season.
To date, Ryan has earned All-America honors from the Women's Basketball Coaches Association, Women's Division II Bulletin newsletter (WD2B), and the Division II Conference Commissioner's Association (D2CCA). She has also collected D2CCA East Region Player of the Year in March after her selection as the Northeast-10 Conference Player of the Year at the end of the regular season.
The program's all-time leading scorer, Ryan established new single-season records for Saint Anselm this season in point scoring (643) and rebounding (419) while leading all active NCAA Division II student-athletes in defensive rebounds per game (11.0), double-doubles (26), field goals made (271), career double-doubles (64) and career rebounding average (12.1). Ryan becomes the first female student-athlete in Hawks history to earn multiple Student-Athlete of the Year awards.
