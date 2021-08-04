CHAZY — The Plattsburgh Nuts looked like they may dethrone defending champion Chazy Orchards, Wednesday, in the North Country Soccer League championship.
After a scoreless first half, the Nuts put the pressure on when they took a 1-0 lead near the midway mark of the second half.
Orchards dug deep and found a way to respond, however.
Sabour Tidjani, Gabe Nuzzo and Justin Kellett all found the back of the net down the stretch to help send Chazy to a 3-1 victory in a rematch of last season's NCSL final.
Some stellar play in the midfield by Kellett and Alex Alejo helped facilitate the comeback win for Orchards in addition to the squad's ability to possess the ball once taking the lead.
After losing the advantage, Plattsburgh had just one quality scoring chance the rest of the way and could not regain the momentum it gained after Romell Lewin's game-opening goal.
Chazy keeper Josh Rabideau as well was Nuts goaltender Dawson Pellerin anchored their teams well in net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.