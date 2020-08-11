Run for Jon to celebrate 30th anniversary

PERU — The annual “Run for Jon” cross country race will be celebrating its 30th year of helping North Country families on Aug. 29.
The race, a fundraising event to assist families who have children with serious medical issues with paying bills during their treatment, will go on with a bevy of COVID-19 precautions in place.
“We waited for phase four to be cleared in our area to see what we could be allowed to do,” said Matt Medeiros, race director. “We weren’t sure if we were going to be able to host the race in-person this year.”
Earlier this year, organizers surveyed runners to see if they would be interested in a virtual race if the in-person event couldn’t be hosted, Madeiros said, and many did.
So, when the in-person race was also allowed, Medeiros and the organizers decided to keep the virtual option for any runners who don’t feel safe or comfortable running in a group.
The race starts and finishes at Forrence Orchards on Mannix Road in Peru, where racers will start in waves to minimize gatherings of people in the start/finish areas.
Racers will receive a wave assignment start time after registering, and organizers ask that runners arrive no earlier than 30 minutes before their start time.
Runners are also asked to proceed to their vehicles as soon as possible after finishing, and to wear a face covering while they are on the race grounds, except while running.
“I’m excited, as the race director, to be able to put on the 30th annual (race) and have it be on-site,” Medeiros said. “It’ll be nice to actually be able to get out there and run in the race.”
30 YEARS OF HELP
The original “Run for Jon” was held in 1990 to help raise money for the family of then 13-year-old Peru resident Jon Evans, according to the race’s website.
Evans had been diagnosed with cancer, and the money raised would go toward helping his parents, Don and Shirley Evans, with expenses.
Jon unfortunately passed away before the second-annual event, but his parents then decided to use the event to help others around the North Country who found themselves in a similar situation.
“The North Country is a special place to live in,” Shirley said. “When our son was ill, the North Country came together and helped us out a lot, so we’re happy to be able to do that for other families.”
The run usually attracts 300 runners every year and raises about $4,000, according to the race’s website.
All of that money goes to North Country families that the Evans hear from throughout the year.
“When we hear of a family with a need, we go ahead and write them a check,” Shirley said. “It’ll often be two or three families in a month, and then it might be a few months before we hear from someone again.”
While she’s glad that the event will be able to go on in person this year, Shirley is sad that the usual community aspect of the race will be missing, due to the COVID-19 precautions.
“People like to come to it because it’s a feel-good thing, and you see people you haven’t seen since last year," Shirley said. “This year is going to be different”
It’s a sense of community that has grown as the race has grown over the years, exemplified by the race’s director, Medeiros.
He has run in all 29 previous iterations of the race, and plans on running in this year’s as well.
And, he was the one who took over as director before the 2016 race when former race director Scott Woodward passed away unexpectedly that year.
“They were looking for somebody to step up, and I figured I’m young, and this race has meant a lot to me,” Medeiros said. “As I’ve grown older, I’ve gotten a greater understanding of the importance of the cause.”
REGISTRATION
Interested runners can register for the 2.5-mile race at tinyurl.com/y6a53fw9.
The event will not include the walk and children's fun run portions this year.
To register and receive a t-shirt, participants must register for $20 by Aug. 16 at noon, or register for the race only by Aug. 28 at noon for $10.
Drive-through race packet pick-up will be on Aug. 28 from 6 to 8 p.m. and Aug. 29 from 8 to 10 a.m. at the orchards.
Runners wishing to utilize the virtual race option can use the It’s Your Race Virtual App, available on Android and iPhone.
Further information can be found at the registration website mentioned above.
