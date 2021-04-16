Rotary Fishing Classic coming back to Lake Champlain

PLATTSBURGH — The 35th annual Rotary Fishing Classic will be held on Lake Champlain from June 4 through noon on June 6.
Cash prize amounts are determined by the pool of registration fees – 50 percent goes to the first- through fifth-place winners, and the remaining funds raised support charitable community efforts of the Rotary Club of Plattsburgh.
The individual adult registration fee will remain at $50, with prizes for fish in three categories: lake trout, walleye and landlocked salmon (including brown trout and steelhead). Prizes are based on weight as well as time weighed in.
The team competition registration remains at $50 for a team of two-to-four anglers. All team members still pay their individual registration fee. Each team will enter two fish from different categories.
Last year, the event was held with several new procedures that limited contact between individuals that will remain in place due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
Further changes in 2021 include:
• New online registration process opening April 15. Visit plattsburghrotary.org and click the link or go directly to bit.ly/Plattsburghrotaryfishingclassic. Registration can also be completed by phone at 1-877-519-7942.
• A new “registered witness” category. All fish caught during the event must be witnessed by another person registered for the event who understands and agrees to event rules. An adult member of a registered angler’s household with the same residential address may register for $25 and serve as a witness only.
• New “Youth Division”. Anglers 14 years of age and under, as of June 4, who pay a $20 fee will be eligible to compete with other youth for prizes separate from the open competition. These prizes will be based on the pool of registration fees from the youth participants. Youth can also compete in the open competition by choosing to pay the $50 registration fee.
• Weigh Station closing times. The Rotary club will strive to keep all five weigh stations open until 8 p.m., but this will depend on the number of Rotarians and friends of Rotary who volunteer. Anglers participating will need to keep posted on the closing times for the weigh stations as this is not a promise, but a goal.
• Online Updates. The tournament expects to offer direct online options to anglers on leaderboard contenders and other important information during the tournament. Look for the option when registering online for the tournament. Standings will continue to be shared via Facebook, the 1-800-FishLine and marine radio, as in the past.
• Merchandise. T-shirts will once again be available for $10 per shirt, and caps will also be available this year. Shirts and caps ordered by May 21 will be mailed directly to registrants. They will also be available for purchase and pickup at weigh stations.
• 50/50 Raffle. Tickets will be available at weigh stations for $5 a piece all weekend.
• Announcement of awards. Winners at this year’s Classic will be announced on Facebook live, a final FISHLINE recording, a marine radio announcement and press release. Checks will be mailed to winners.
For more information, contact Tournament Chair Peter Cadieux at 518-569-2188 or rotaryfishclassic@gmail.com.
