Roos win Beat the Heat Challenge

PLATTSBURGH — The KC North Roos 13U won big over The CT Whalers 13u 10-2 on Sunday to capture the championship at the CT Sportplex Beat the Heat Challenge.
In the first inning, the Roos got their offense started when Talon Elkins singled on a 2-0 count, scoring one run.
Jordan Perry took the win for KC North. He went five innings, allowing two runs on four hits and striking out six. Elkins threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen.
Landen Duprey had a dinger in the third inning to help further extend the lead.
KC North had 12 hits in the game. Scotty LaMountain, Marcus Griffiths, Landon Duprey and Steven Bronson all had multiple hits for KC North. Scotty LaMountain led The Roos with three hits in three at bats.
The Roos went 4-0 on the weekend, totaling 52 hits in four games with 18 extra-base hits.
