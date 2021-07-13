Roos sweep twinbill against Bulldogs

BURLINGTON, Vt. — The KC North Roos 13U squad picked up a pair of wins Sunday against the Vermont Bulldogs at Burlington High School, 9-5 and 12-7, to run their record to (4-1) on the season.
Logan Rodriguez started on the mound for the Roos in Game 1 going two innings while giving up 2 hits and 2 runs and picking up the win.
Logan Clarey pitched 3 innings out of the bullpen giving up 3 runs on 2 hits, and Alix Perras closed out the game in the sixth inning, giving up no runs and no hits while picking up his second save of the season.
The Roos offense picked up 10 hits on the day, led by Kalib Smith who was 3 for 4 with a double and 2 runs batted in.
Seth Petrashune (double), Christain Grant (double) and Donnie Mitchell all chipped in with two hits a piece, with Logan Clarey adding a double.
Alix Perras walked 3 times out of the leadoff spot scoring 2 runs and stealing 2 bases.
"Our first six batters really hit the ball today, going a combined 10 for 18. I was really pleased with how the boys hit the ball," KC manager Zeke Perras said. "We made a change in our line-up moving Kalib Smith to the 3 spot and Alix Perras to leadoff, and it paid off. It really seemed to add a spark to our offense."
Game 2 was a back-and-forth battle, with the Roos coming out on top 12-7. Donnie Mitchell started the game for the Roos, and went 2 innings, giving up 2 hits and 3 runs. Christain Grant picked up the win in relief going 2 innings giving up 1 hit and no runs. Landon Giroux, Aricin Griffin and Brady Blair closed out the final 3 innings.
"It was a great combined effort by our pitchers today," Perras said. "Great teams have pitching top to bottom, and our boys showed that today going into a stretch of 4 tournaments in 6 weeks."
The Roos offense was led by Donnie Mitchell in Game 2, as he went 3 for 3 with a double and driving in 3 runs.
Landon Giroux added two hits (double) and drove in 1 run. Logan Rodriguez, J.J Ortiz, Logan Clarey and Seth Petrashune added a hit apiece.
"This group of players is special. When the top of our lineup struggles, the rest of the boys step up. It's an amazing group of young men, who always put the team before themselves," Perras said. "The Bulldogs are a great organization and were chipping away going into the sixth inning. Logan Rodgriguez had a big hit to get us started, and Landon Giroux followed up with a double. The extra runs really gave us some cushion late in the game."
The 13U Roos are in action this Friday at The Homerun Baseball Orange Classic in Liverpool, against the Spa City Stallions.
