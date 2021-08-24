Roos put up good performances at Battle of the Burgh

PLATTSBURGH — The KC North 13U Roos went 3-1 over the course of the weekend of Aug. 7 and 8, eventually falling to the KC North 14U Roos in the finals of The Battle of the Burgh/Geoffrey Scott Duquette Memorial Tournament, 17-7.
The finals displayed a great deal of offense between the two Roos teams. The 13U Roos were led offensively by Logan Clarey, Landon Giroux and Alix Perras who all finished with two hits a piece.
AUG. 7
13U Roos 7, 14U Mariners 5
The Roos jumped out to an early 5-0 lead and held on to win in extra innings, 7-5. Alix Perras went five strong innings on the mound, allowing 2 runs on four hits while striking out three. Donnie Mitchell pitched two innings in relief, striking out five to pick up the win.
"Alix and Donnie threw well, and our defense really played well behind them," Roos head coach Zeke Perras. "Alix wanted the ball this game, and he came through, as he has done all year for us. Donnie Mitchell is a big-game pitcher, and both these young men have really led our pitching staff all season."
Seth Petrashune and Alix Perras led the Roos' attack with two hits apiece, while Donnie Mitchell, Landon Giroux and Kalib Smith all added singles for the Roos. With two outs in the top of the eighth inning, Alix Perras drove in two runs with the game-winning single.
"Alix came up with a big hit when we needed it. Seth just continues to hit the ball well, as he has done all year, and Landon Giroux is a quiet leader on this team," Perras said. "These players let their play do the talking.
"It was an amazing first game ever between the Roos and Mariners to say the least. It was a great game to be a part of. Both teams battled right to the end, and it really showed what great baseball we have in the area."
13U Roos 14, North Country VT 5
The Roos offense exploded early and often, putting up 13 runs in the first three innings of play. Logan Clarey and Aricin Griffin each had two hits for the Roos, while Christain Grant, Landon Giroux, Seth Petrashune (double) and Kalib Smith added a hit apiece.
"Christian Grant, Logan Clarey and Aricin Griffin have made great additions to this team," Perras said. "It shows a great deal of dedication traveling as far as they do and being such a big part of this team."
Logan Rodriguez pitched five innings to pick up the win.
Aug. 8
13U Roos 7, 14U Mariners 0
Logan Clarey was lights out on the mound, throwing a complete-game, two-hitter to lead the Roos to the championship game.
"I can't say enough about Logan's performance on the mound," Perras said. "He made big pitch after big pitch, and I couldn't be happier for him. He stepped up in a big game and pitched with focus and intensity."
The Roos offense was a true team effort, with eight different players picking up hits (Seth Petrashune (double), Christian Grant (triple), Logan Clarey, Landon Giroux, Brady Blair, and Logan Rodriguez.)
"Just a great overall team win," Perras said. "No one on this team has a bigger heart than Brady Blair, and he had a great game at the plate and in the field. I've said it before, this is just an amazing group of young men, and it's an honor to be their coach."
