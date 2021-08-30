Roos make most of Cooperstown trip

COOPERSTOWN — The KC North 13U Roos made the most of their second chance at Cooperstown All Star Village recently, going (7-4) overall and finishing fifth overall out of 15 teams from across the country.
With the tournament cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 13U Roos received a second opportunity this August with the addition of the 13U Wood Bat tourney, given to those teams that missed out in 2020.
The tournament was played at the 50/70 level (50-foot mounds and 70-foot bases) on 200-foot fields.
"This was an amazing second chance for these young men, and they took advantage of it," Roos head coach Zeke Perras said. "We thought we would see a lot of home runs on this small of fields, but it was really pitching and defense that took centerstage. We hit our share of home runs, but we faced just about every team's top pitcher, and the velocity was high to say the least at the shorter distance."
The Roos picked up wins against two teams from California, as well as two teams from Chicago, and teams from New York and New Jersey.
"We talked before every game about making the other teams remember these boys from Upstate New York," Perras said. "These players showed what a true team they are, and played for each other. They definitely made the North Country proud and proved that we have great baseball in our area that can compete with teams from across the country."
The Roos played 11 games over 5 days, in some instances not getting off the field until close to midnight and then having to play the next morning at 7 a.m. in less than perfect weather conditions.
"It was special to watch this group bond together and carry each other through the week," Perras said." We all stayed in the same bunkhouse and spent every hour of the day together. They transformed from a team to a family, and none of us wanted it to end. We made memories that will last a lifetime and played some pretty amazing baseball along the way."
The Roos finished (17-6) overall in the 2021 season.
