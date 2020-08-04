Roos having plenty of success

PLATTSBURGH — The KC North Roos 14U defeated the Adirondack Lightning at Lefty Wilson Field, Wednesday.
Cedar Rivers, Brady Roberts, Warren MIller and Nate Parliament combined for 13 strikeouts and held the opposition to one hit.
Sheldon Cassidy ripped a two-out hit in the seventh inning, breaking up the potential combined no-hitter.
Gabe Spaulding, Cam Perras and Owen Burditt had multiple hits on the day, while Trenton Griffiths added a triple.
The Roos moved their record to 5-3 on the season and are back in action this week.
12U
KC North Roos 12U Sweeps Twin Bill over NE Hurricanes
The KC North Roos 12U put up 26 runs over two games against the NE Hurricanes to run their record to 5-1 on the season.
The Roos won game one, 12-1, tallying 13 hits over five innings.
Landon Giroux led the way with going 3-3 on the day.
Sam Bingel added a towering blast in the second inning, while Logan Rodriguez and Kalib Smith added two hits a piece on the day.
Alix Perras, Steven Bronson, Novak Jarus and Seth Petrashune chipped in with one hit a piece.
Donnie Williams picked up the win, pitching three innings of two-hit ball, and Brady Blair was impressive out of the bullpen with two shutout innings.
Game two featured more of The Roos high powered offense, as they won 14-4.
Kalib Smith led the way on offense going 3-4 on the day.
Kris Richards and Novak Jarus added a home a piece, while Alix Perras, Steven Bronson, Brady Blair and Logan Rodriquez added a hit a piece for the Roos.
Landon Girox pitched three strong innings for the win, while Logan Rodriguez added two innings of hitless relief.
