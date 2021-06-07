Rockies sweep Lightning; A's, Expos split

LAKE PLACID — The Champlain Rockies went on the road and picked up two Champlain Valley Baseball League victories over the Adirondack Lightning, Sunday.
Game 1 finished with the Rockies earning a 9-5 win.
DJ Barber pitched a complete game with seven strikeouts to pick up the pitching win for Champlain, and Alex Price, Jamie Davison and Nolan Knight all finished with two hits.
Price had a game-high three runs batted in for the winners.
Matt Marlow fanned seven batters for the Lightning.
Champlain doubled up Adirondack in Game 2, 14-7.
Marcus Lefebvre turned in a team-high three hits for the Rockies, and Russell Gallo drove in five runs for the Lightning.
Luis Pepen-Matos got the pitching win in relief and totaled a team-high five strikeouts.
—
Game 1
Champlain 9, Adirondack 5
CHR 001 170 0 — 9 11 3
ADK 200 002 1 — 5 7 3
Game 2
Champlain 14, Adirondack 7
CHR 304 201 4 — 14 14 2
ADK 101 500 0 — 7 10 3
A'S 11, EXPOS 6
EXPOS 9, A'S 8
PLATTSBURGH — The 4th Ward A's and Criss Consulting Meron's Expos split their doubleheader at a hot South Acres.
In Game 1, the A's Riley O'Connell outdueled veteran ace Billy Davis, with the A's breaking open an early pitcher's duel with a five-run fourth inning and four-run sixth inning.
An Expos rally in the seventh, led by a Jeff Norton bases-clearing double was not enough to stop the 11-6 A's win.
Carson McKinley, Brantley Marion and Joe Suriel had multi-hit games for the A's.
Jeff Norton and Shane Perrotte led the Expos with two hits.
Game 2 saw a different narrative.
Dominick Bordeau's third hit of the game drove in winning pitcher Matt Rivers as the Expos rallied for two runs in the seventh.
The A's plated three runs with two outs in the top of the seventh to force the Expos to earn the split.
Andrew Knowles led off the bottom of the seventh with a double and scored the tying run on a Shane Perrotte infield single.
The A's tallied three home runs with Brady Pennington leading off the fourth with a solo blast, followed by Zach Miner's solo shot in the fifth and three-run blast in the sixth.
Mosher and McKinley had two-hit games for the A's.
—
Game 1
A's 11, Expos 6
WP- Riley O'Connell. LP- Billy Davis. O'Connell, Kramer (7) and Miner. Davis, Senecal (5), Preston (7), and D. Bordeau, Norton (7). 2b- Browne (A), Mosher (A), Norton (E).
Game 2
Expos 9, A's 8
WP- Matt Rivers. LP- Isaiah Browne. McKinley, Miner (5), Browne (7) and Suriel. Rivers and M. Bordeau. HR- Miner 2 (A's), Pennington (A's). 2B- D. Bordeau (E), A. Knowles (E), R. Barcomb (E), J. Norton (E).
OTHER SCORES
Lyon Mountain Miners 2, 4th Ward Cardinals 1
4th Ward Cardinals 6, Lyon Mountain 5
North Country Auto Glass Cubs 3, Jenn's Border Bandits 1
Jenn's Border Bandits 14, North Country Auto Glass Cubs 5
Editor's note: These scores were found on the Champlain Valley Baseball League Facebook page. No other results were provided to the Press-Republican.
