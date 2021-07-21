Rockies edge Lightning with six-run fifth

CHAMPLAIN — The Champlain Rockies scored all six of their runs in the fifth inning en route to a 6-5 victory over the Adirondack Lightning, Wednesday, in Champlain Valley Baseball League play.
Alex Lafountain notched the win on the mound for the Rockies in five innings of work with five strikeouts.
Caleb Keysor drove in a team-high three runs to boost Champlain.
Jon Kennedy, Jesse Izzo and Ben Miller all had two hits for the Lightning.
Bryce Gautreau fanned five batters on the mound for Adirondack in six innings of work and also drove in two runs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.