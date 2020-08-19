PLATTSBURGH— Hospice of the North County is slated to hold the virtual bike fundraising event "Ride to Remember" this September.
Registration is now open for the 50-mile bike-ride challenge.
Register your ride for $20 and complete it anytime in the month of September at your own pace.
Each rider will receive an event t-shirt.
Riders can complete all 50 miles at once, or at their own pace.
“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we have been forced to cancel our normal face-to-face fundraising events and as a result we are seeing a severe decrease in fundraising dollars,” said Cathlyn Lamitie, Hospice of the North Country director of development. “We are hoping Ride to Remember will be a family-fun event that will contribute to an increase in development funds.”
Riders choose the route and create the challenge to ride 50 miles. Options include:
Participants can register and track their progress at https://www.adirondackcoastevents.com/ and can encourage friends and family to sponsor via hospicenc.org or runsignup.com/Race/NY/Plattsburgh/RidetoRememberPlattsburgh.
