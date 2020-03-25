Remillard, Lennon return from Olympic team trials

ATLANTA — Two former Peru High School athletes made their way to the Olympic team trials in Atlanta to take part in a momentous race.
Charles Remillard and Daniel Lennon traveled to the trials Feb. 29 to run a full marathon in order to determine the three men and three women who would be competing in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, which is now postponed with a date yet to be determined for being rescheduled.
A LONG RACE
There were more than 120,000 spectators, including family and friends of the two, at the event that featured 26.2 miles of total distance.
Mental preparation was key before the race that took place at noon that day for the duo.
“Before the race, I woke up extremely nervous, and I hadn’t felt like that since I raced in high school which was weird,” Lennon said. “I don’t know if it was because I had so many people there or it was the biggest race of my career, but I definitely felt really nervous.”
Remillard had a different outlook.
“I wasn’t really nervous for it because, me personally, I knew I wasn’t going to qualify for the team because I knew that my training wasn’t where I would’ve liked it to have been due to some injuries and other things," Remillard said. "So I was just really excited to be there.”
Neither Lennon nor Remillard qualified but made the most of the experience.
'IT WAS SO HARD'
At the race, there was a crowd of spectators so large and loud that coaches couldn’t even communicate with their athletes as they were running by.
For Remillard, this would be the most difficult race of his career.
“Between the hills and the 20 mph wind gusts, it was so hard," he said. "And it was loops so you weren’t getting away from it at any point in time. We’d go back to the same hills and the same wind that we had experienced earlier in the race and it was just brutal. But as much as I was hurting, it was still just awesome to be there."
Remillard finished the race in 2:30.27 and placed 141 out of 175 for the males, and 150 out of 565 overall. He averaged a 5:45 pace over the course of the marathon, slowing down only slightly in the last few miles.
'IT WAS UNBEARABLE'
For Lennon, his experience was one of heartache and injury.
Near mile 14 of the race, a fellow participant inadvertently pushed Lennon toward a curb, which Lennon was OK with, but transferring to the curb made him land on his sesamoid bone, a bone in the front of the foot connected to tendons.
“I landed right on a piece of pavement that was eroded and uneven, and when I did that, I immediately felt so much pain and pressure and honestly tightening in my foot," Lennon said.
Lennon tried to push through the pain, but what he thought was a cramp turned into what he described as excruciating pain.
"When I got to around mile 20, it was unbearable, and if anything, I just needed to get my shoe off," Lennon said.
Lennon ripped his shoe off and walked off the course where a medical staff member approached him and took him to the medical tent.
The staff examined his foot and thought that the sesamoid bone was fractured and told him to wait 24 hours and get an X-ray. It was determined the injury was just a deep bruise and would recover with rest.
BACK AT IT
After a bit more than two weeks off his foot, Lennon is back to doing some light running and monitoring his progress.
He averaged a pace of 5:07 up to mile 20 before he walked off in the race and ran for a total of 1:42.20.
“I guess I’ll never know what would have come out of it, but I felt pretty good at the half marathon point, and I was with the leaders,” Lennon said.
“My game plan was just to run behind Galen Rupp (three-time Olympian) who ended up winning. My plan was that he was going to make the first 20 miles as easy as possible so I should just do that and find all the tangents with him, and it was working pretty well, and I felt pretty comfortable."
Remillard is scheduled to have an MRI to see if he has a stress fracture in his hip, and Lennon is dealing with his bone bruise the best he can.
“Preparing and racing in the trials took a lot out of my body physically and emotionally, so I’m just going to try and recover from that and take some time off,” Remillard said.
"Right now, the plan is to try and qualify again, but a lot of things can change between now and then."
DETERMINED
Lennon wants to get going again right away and is looking for available races to participate in that haven’t been canceled due to the coronavirus.
“When something like that happens, it sucks, but when the goal moves, you just have to change your target," Lennon said. "You just have to adjust and find something else you can do."
Lennon wants to participate in multiple races, including making an appearance in the Boston Marathon.
FUN MOMENTS
The duo stayed in the same hotel with other runners and Olympians and enjoyed some exciting moments outside of competition.
“Desiree Linden actually came out while I was doing my strides, and I was right next to her so that was pretty cool," Remillard said. "She was getting into the zone at that point, so I didn’t want to say anything because she had serious business to attend to."
Remillard said he also got to speak with five-time Olympian Barnard Lagat.
Lennon was up close and personal to the winners as he was running with the leading pack for the majority of the race.
“The event is discouraging in the sense that something that was kind of out of my control happened, (but) it’s encouraging in the sense that I was up there with the lead guys, especially Galen,” Lennon said.
TIME TO REFLECT
The competitive nature the two posses have left them wanting more.
“The whole experience made me feel like a professional athlete,” Remillard said. “The whole experience with the hotel and how everything was provided to us was such a surreal experience that I wouldn’t trade for anything.”
“My goal is definitely to make the team in 2024,” Lennon said. “In 2016 when I joined the group that I run for now, (my coach and I) had both agreed that the goal was to make the marathon trials. So now we have to move the target a little bit and emphasize in the next four years that the goal is to make the team, more so than just make the trials.”
