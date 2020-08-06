Racing to make its return to Airborne, Aug. 15

PLATTSBURGH — Saturday night short track DIRTcar racing action returns to Plattsburgh’s Airborne Speedway on Saturday, Aug. 15 in an event presented by Jim “Timex” Morgan’s After Hours Imaging and SeaComm.
The J&S Steel Sportsman Modifieds, Hartson Total Opening Pro Stocks, Ernie’s Discount Tools Renegades and 4-Cylinders will be in action for a full card of heat and features races, beginning at 7 p.m.
Due to the current rules and regulations from the coronavirus outbreak, this event will be limited to drivers and crew members only.
Full details on guidelines and restrictions as well as procedures will be available and posted on plattsburghairbornespeedway.com soon.
The year 2020 has been extremely frustrating for racing in northern New York, but Airborne Speedway officials have done their best to stay optimistic and use the downtime as an opportunity to brainstorm ideas to make shows better in the future.
“We are hosting this event for our racers,” a statement from Airborne Speedway Management said.
“They’ve put a lot of hard work and effort into preparing their cars and they deserve the opportunity. At the end of the day, this is a business and the model without fans didn’t make sense for us financially. We would rather be closed for a short time now, than see this facility close permanently due to a large deficit”
While some racing facilities have been open without fans, many New York tracks have remained closed.
Pit gates will open at 4 p.m. with admission prices set at $25 for members and $30 for non-members.
Hot laps are slated to begin at 6:15 p.m. with the first green flag slated for 7 o'clock. More details will be available in the next few days for race formats and lengths.
Airborne Speedway would like to thank all of its dedicated sponsors.
Additionally, special thanks to P.M. Leary Restoration, Roto Rooter, Taylor Rental, Peru Farm Center, Lake City Fire, Luck Brothers Construction and Moore Recycling for their contributions to help get the speedway up and running.
