Rabtoy lands first career win at Airborne

PLATTSBURGH – Dylan Rabtoy nailed a lap-23 restart to power around Lonnie Rivers en route to his first career victory at Airborne in the J&S Steel Sportsman feature event.
Rabtoy ran the majority of the event in the second spot, before he was given a chance on a lap-23 yellow flag. Rivers was dominant up to that point, but Rabtoy powered around the top and had the lead by turn three.
Rabtoy credited his father, Dave Rabtoy for his work and dedication to the car and also wished him a happy birthday.
Rivers held on for the second position, while Justin Severance finished third. Jamy Begor and David Boisclair finished fourth and fifth, respectively.
The Hartson Total Opening Renegade division had a second-time winner and Zack Daniels pulled into the Egglefield Ford Victory Lane. Daniels used a late race restart to work the outside around Tylor Terry, who settled for second. Josh Terry, Shawn Duquette and Jason McClatchie completed the top five.
Josh LaPorte won for the second time on the season in the Taylor Rental 4-Cylinder division. LaPorte also used the outside on a late race restart to nail down the victory. Mat Parker, Codey Agoney, Caleb Tourville and Josh Blake completed the top five.
Blayden Arquette picked up his fourth win of the season in the Chris Frennier Motorsports Limited Sportsman division.
J&S STEEL SPORTSMAN FEATURE (30 LAPS)- DYLAN RABTOY, Lonnie Rivers, Justin Severance, Jamy Begor, David Boisclair, Nick Heywood, Bucko Branham, Ricky Thompson, John Scarborough, Travis Bruno, Chris Cayea, Fire Swamp, DJ Gonyo, Tanner Forbes, Mark Fewster, Rico Hernandez, Michael Wright, Codie Aubin, Kevin Chaffe-DNS
HARTSON TOTAL OPENING RENEGADE FEATURE (25 LAPS)- ZACK DANIELS, Tylor Terry, Josh Terry, Shawn Duquette, Jason McClatchie, Cam Gadue, Joe Daniels, Bill Fountain, Jason Boggett, Tyler Irwin, Jared Blake, Nathaniel Guay, Travus Stokes
TAYLOR RENTAL 4-CYLINDER FEATURE (15 LAPS)- JOSH LAPORTE, Mat Parker, Codey Agoney, Caleb Tourville, Josh Blake, John Bradley, Makaela Goddeau, Jake Fountain, Josh LaPorte Jr., Michael Whalen, Nate Smart, Bill Doner, Hannah Bordeau, Chuck Mooney
CHRIS FRENNIER MOTORSPORTS LIMITED SPORTSMAN FEATURE (15 LAPS)- BLAYDEN ARQUETTE, Steve Bushey, Pete Blaney, Dale Gonyo, Bobby Therrien, Kobe Hernandez
