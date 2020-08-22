PSU's Wolf named Krampade All-American scholar

PLATTSBURGH — Sarah Wolf of the 2019-20 Plattsburgh State women's hockey team has been named a Krampade All-American Scholar, as announced by the American Hockey Coaches Association (AHCA).
Wolf, who completed a four-year career as a forward at Plattsburgh State when she graduated this past spring, is a Krampade All-American Scholar for the first time.
Due to the effects of COVID-19 on actual grades in the spring, the AHCA adopted revised criteria for the 2019-20 honorees. To qualify, a student-athlete must have attained a 3.75 GPA for the fall semester and participated in 40 percent of their team's games.
Wolf had a career year on the ice as a senior in 2019-20 – garnering career highs in goals (6), assists (6) and points (12) over 27 games played.
Plattsburgh State, which was ranked No. 1 in the USCHO.com Division III Women's Top-10 Poll for the entire 2019-20 season and earned the Northeast Women's Hockey League's (NEWHL) automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament, had its season come to an abrupt end when the NCAA announced on Thursday, March 12, that all of its winter and spring championships would be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Cardinals, who finished the season with a 26-1-0 (18-0-0 NEWHL) record, are on an 18-game overall winning streak and an NCAA Division III women's hockey record 40-game home winning streak.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.