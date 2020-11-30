Press-Republican Sports 2020 Top 20 recap starts Dec. 3

It's extremely cliché to say at this point, but it's still worth saying.
2020 has been unlike any year before in the sports world on a national, regional and local scale.
North Country sports have been no expectation.
We started out the year like any other.
The winter sports season was in full swing for interscholastic athletics, but then March came around.
The COVID-19 pandemic reared its ugly head in March and took away what the sports world offers us on a daily basis.
For multiple months, there were postponements and cancellations, but eventually we started to see some sports come back when the summer came around.
More and more sports started back up in the fall, and we are now heading into the winter with much unknown.
Regardless, there were still plenty of newsworthy sports moments this year, and leading up to the new year, the Press-Republican will be reliving 20 of the top sports moments the North Country had this year.
Stay tuned over the course of December as we highlight all that 2020 had to show beginning Dec. 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.