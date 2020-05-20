Pok-O-MacCready camps canceled this summer

WILLSBORO — Officials of the Pok-O-MacCready camps have decided to suspend all operations for the summer of 2020.
The decision was made as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the unknown risks that would be taken if camps had taken place as scheduled.
A letter was sent out to all camp participants Wednesday with the announcement.
"After digesting the guidance we have, along with the information we still just don’t know about this virus, we did not feel as though the camp experience was in line with our values of an exceptional Pok-O experience while keeping all campers and staff members safe and healthy," Executive Director of Pok-O-MacCready Camps and Outdoor Education Center Kat Moser said.
Pok-O-MacCready camps have been a staple to summers in the North Country for years.
2020 will mark the first summer since 1905 when campers will not be enjoying all the experiences Pok-O-MacCready Camps have to offer.
Pok-O-MacCready had campers attend camp during World War I, the Great Depression and World War II, but the novel coronavirus presented too many risks.
"We know this will come with sorrow and anguish for many families," Moser said.
"Please know we experienced similar feelings in coming to this unfortunate decision, mostly from realizing we won’t get to greet you all upon arrival. We encourage you to take time to talk about this as a family and take a moment to reflect on all the great things about camp. It is OK to be sad, and it is OK to be frustrated."
Moser said camps are expected to return in 2021.
The calendar for events and special activities will be out early fall and will include Super Marcy, Reunion and various other activities.
For campers who were going to experience their last year as CIT or ADV this summer, camp officials are inviting them to come back in 2021 and be able to complete their camper years and experience everything that comes with the final summer as a camper.
"We are overwhelmed with the support already offered to us by staff and alumni who are ready to take the next year to make camp programming and facility improvements," Moser said.
"We will be sending out additional communication regarding refunds, credits and your camp plans for 2021. We look forward to talking with all of you, working with you and doing all we can to keep the Pok-O spirit alive."
