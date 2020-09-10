PORT HENRY — It was quite the windy day for the sixth annual Port Henry Regatta Saturday.
But that just made for a great day of competition on the 7-mile course.
Jim and Debbie Morris skippered Rita Louise to a first-place finish in the PHRF Class, while Steve and Caroline Jackson (Anam Cara) and Loren Swears (Cold Sophie) finished second and third, respectively.
In the J-24 Class, Paul Reese on the BugaBoo boat snagged first place.
Gloria, skippered by Josh Girard, came in second, while Jack Knox (No Name) came in third.
All participants faced a challenging course due to the weather conditions.
"Our sixth annual regatta turned out to be one of the best ever with winds at times exceeding 25 knots, creating a challenging course for the regatta participants," said David Koran, event organizer and Port Henry Marina operations manager.
