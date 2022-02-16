WEST COVINA, Calif. — What does it mean to be a patriot? Well, one person to ask would be Joe Grohman.
Grohman is many things: a former Plattsburgh High golfer, a PGA pro golfer, to name just a few, and now he’s the winner of the 2021 PGA Patriot Award, something he says is one of his greatest accomplishments.
The Patriot Award, according to pga.org, is presented to a PGA professional by the PGA of America to someone who personifies patriotism through the game of golf and demonstrates commitment to the men and women who have served for the United States of America.
“It’s for a PGA pro that exemplifies the spirit of working with the military,” Grohman said.
PLATTSBURGH HIGH’S FINEST
Back in the late ‘70s and early ‘80s, Grohman played on the Plattsburgh High golf team, from seventh grade until his junior year.
“In 1980, we took second in the state, which was the best showing a PHS athletic team had done since 1932, when we took the state championship in speed skating,” he said.
He said he remembered that for the Hornets to get that far in state competition, was a really huge accomplishment.
“You’ve got to remember that’s when golf wasn’t cool,” he said.
Grohman said that he is still in contact with some of the teammates from that group, including Joe and Kit Cieri and praised coach Skip Zatonski as “the greatest coach ever.”
However, in 1982, after his junior year, Grohman moved to Southern California to pursue his dream of becoming a professional golfer.
“There’s a lot of snow in Plattsburgh and there ain’t any out here,” he said. “So I decided to come out here to become a professional golfer and play golf on Jan. 1st.”
PGA CAREER
Being in the PGA since the late 1980s, Grohman has had a memorable and successful career so far and still hopes to accomplish more.
“It’s who I am, it’s what I do,” Grohman said.
Although they don’t have much contact nowadays, Grohman had an interesting experience with Tiger Woods when he mentored and occasionally caddied for the golf superstar. He said that the lessons he learned from Tiger’s father, Earl, still sit with him today.
He still plays in pro events, but mostly teaches now.
“I’m just on the instruction side, which is phenomenal,” Grohman said. “I absolutely love it. I wish I would’ve figured out how much fun teaching was before, I would’ve gotten into it sooner.”
USING GOLF AS THERAPY
Now, one of Grohman’s passions is working in rehabilitative golf clinics all across the country.
“Well I’ve done over 500 rehabilitative clinics for the military since 2005,” Grohman said. He said he started using golf as therapy for victims of strokes in the mid 1990s.
“When I went back to the Navy golf course as a head pro in 2005, I instituted all this military programming for it, knowing the impact of golf as therapy can have.”
He said it can be used to combat PTSD for veterans and it can be helpful for disabled veterans as well, and he emphasized that the clinics were not meant to be golf instruction, but therapy.
“So even if it’s just them trying to knock it off the tee, if that’s the only thing they can do, then that’s their green jacket. That’s their Master’s victory,” he said. “And I’m going to make them feel that way.”
A lot of the participants in Grohman’s clinics are unable to get out of the house much, due to disabilities or other situations.
“One thing I learned way back with the victims of stroke class was that a lot of these guys, the only time they leave the house is usually to go to doctor’s appointments or to come to my class,” he said. “I understand how important these few hours are in their life, so I want them to have such a great time. I want them to feel the care, concern and compassion.”
“It wasn’t necessarily the golf instruction or the golf, it was the camaraderie of the group. It was their little team, their little moment.”
MILITARY COMMITMENT
Grohman, who called himself a “military brat,” is also a national trainer for the PGA of America with the PGA HOPE program.
HOPE, which stands for Helping Our Patriots Everywhere, works to introduce golf to veterans with disabilities, “to enhance their physical, mental, social and emotional well being,” according to pgareach.org.
“I go around the country and I train PGA pros that want to have a PGA HOPE program,” he said. “I did the pilot program in 2008 that eventually led to the HOPE program, so I’m kind of grandfathered in.”
He said the Patriot Award will allow him to work more toward what he wants to accomplish in the future, which is to bring the HOPE and adaptive golf programs to all PGA tour stops.
“I’ve got military in my blood, so this award gives me a little more credibility,” he said. “The goal would be to do that in every city and every tour stop, but in the meantime I’m just pounding these veteran clinics here in Southern California.”
These adaptive golf clinics also aid those outside of the veteran population, with the North American One-Armed Golfers Association, the United States Adaptive Golf Alliance, and the Stand Up and Play Foundation being some Grohman mentioned.
“There’s a lot of people out there doing a lot of great work, and I know a lot of them,” Grohman said. “We do clinics for all disabled people out there. This award will allow me to have a lot more pull in what I want to accomplish.”
—
Email Jessica Collins:
Twitter: @JCollinsSports
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.