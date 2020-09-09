Plattsburgh Little League to wrap up season

JOEY LAFRANCA/STAFF PHOTO

A picture perfect sky hangs over Game 2 of the Plattsburgh Little League championship series between CSEA and Ground Round at Hector Duquette Field in Plattsburgh. The title series will wrap up today with Game 3 at 7 p.m. back at Hector Duquette Field. Ground Round picked up a 6-5 win in Game 1, while CSEA stayed alive with a 10-0 victory in Game 2.

