A picture perfect sky hangs over Game 2 of the Plattsburgh Little League championship series between CSEA and Ground Round at Hector Duquette Field in Plattsburgh. The title series will wrap up today with Game 3 at 7 p.m. back at Hector Duquette Field. Ground Round picked up a 6-5 win in Game 1, while CSEA stayed alive with a 10-0 victory in Game 2.
Plattsburgh Little League to wrap up season
Glenn R. Moorby, 85, of Port Henry passed away September 1, 2020 at Elderwood, Ticonderoga. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with the Harland Funeral Home.
