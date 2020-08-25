Plattsburgh Little League Roundup, Playoff Schedule: Aug. 25, 2020

Aug. 22

CSEA 3, Michigan's Plus 2

WP- Dominic DeAngelo

LP- Brady Allen

MP 001 001 — 2 4

CSEA 000 30X — 3 8

Burdo, DeAngelo (3) and DeAngelo, Burdo (3). Duncan, Allen (2), Curry (4) and McBride. 2B- Duval.

CSEA- Dominic DeAngelo- Single; Carson Duval- Double, Single; Jasper Burdo- Single, Run; Brennan Peters- 2 Singles, Walk, Run; Own Rankin- Single, Run; Ian Lawrenz- Walk; Quinn Isaak- Single.

MP- Drew Engstrom- Walk, Run; Logan Hart- 2 Singles; Sean McBride- 3 Walks; Douglas Duncan- 2 Singles.

Ground Round 10, City Police 9

WP- M.Welc.

LP- R.Lautenscheutz. 

SV- L.Kowalowski.

Ground Round- L.Kowalowski 1 single,1 double,1 RBI,2 walks,1 run scored; M.Coryer 1 single,1 run scored; L.Estes 2 singles,1 RBI, 1 run scored; A.Lareau 1 single,1 triple,1 RBI,2 walks,2 runs scored; D.Whitmarsh 2 singles,1 RBI,1 walk,1 run scored; H.Porter 1 walk, 1 run scored; A.Barnes 1 single,1 walk,1 run scored; N.Thayer 1 triple, 3 RBI, 1 walk, 1 run scored; M.Welc 1 single.

City Police- L.Rodriguez 2 runs scored; R.Lautenscheutz 2 singles,1 double,2 runs scored; C.Abernathy 2 singles, 1 run scored; B.Macomber 1 double, 1 run scored; N.Terry 1 single, 1 run scored; E.Whalen 1 double; O.Dubay 1 single, 1 run scored; N.Lambert 2 walks, 1 run scored.

PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Games at Hector Duquette Field

Ground Round-Bye

CSEA-Bye

McSweeney's-Bye

Play-In Round

Monday 8/24

#7 Nuway Car Wash @ #4 Michigan's Plus 7:30

Tuesday 8/25

#6 Pepsi @ #5 City Police 7:30

Thursday 8/27

Lowest Seed @ Highest Seed

Semi- Finals

Saturday 8/29

Play in Winner @ Ground Round 5:30

#3 McSweeney's @ CSEA 7:30

Monday 8/31

#2 CSEA @ #3 McSweeney's 5:30

#1 Ground Round @ Play in Winner 7:30

Wednesday 9/2

Play in Winner @ #1 Ground Round 5:30*

#3 McSweeney's @ #2 CSEA 7:30*

* If Necessary

Finals

Thursday 9/3

Lowest Seed @ Highest Seed 7:00

Saturday 9/5

Highest Seed @ Lowest Seed 1:00

Monday 9/7

Lowest Seed @ Highest Seed TBD*

*If Necessary

 

 

Tags

Recommended for you