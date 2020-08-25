Plattsburgh Little League Roundup, Playoff Schedule: Aug. 25, 2020

Aug. 22
CSEA 3, Michigan's Plus 2
WP- Dominic DeAngelo
LP- Brady Allen
MP 001 001 — 2 4
CSEA 000 30X — 3 8
Burdo, DeAngelo (3) and DeAngelo, Burdo (3). Duncan, Allen (2), Curry (4) and McBride. 2B- Duval.
CSEA- Dominic DeAngelo- Single; Carson Duval- Double, Single; Jasper Burdo- Single, Run; Brennan Peters- 2 Singles, Walk, Run; Own Rankin- Single, Run; Ian Lawrenz- Walk; Quinn Isaak- Single.
MP- Drew Engstrom- Walk, Run; Logan Hart- 2 Singles; Sean McBride- 3 Walks; Douglas Duncan- 2 Singles.
Ground Round 10, City Police 9
WP- M.Welc.
LP- R.Lautenscheutz.
SV- L.Kowalowski.
Ground Round- L.Kowalowski 1 single,1 double,1 RBI,2 walks,1 run scored; M.Coryer 1 single,1 run scored; L.Estes 2 singles,1 RBI, 1 run scored; A.Lareau 1 single,1 triple,1 RBI,2 walks,2 runs scored; D.Whitmarsh 2 singles,1 RBI,1 walk,1 run scored; H.Porter 1 walk, 1 run scored; A.Barnes 1 single,1 walk,1 run scored; N.Thayer 1 triple, 3 RBI, 1 walk, 1 run scored; M.Welc 1 single.
City Police- L.Rodriguez 2 runs scored; R.Lautenscheutz 2 singles,1 double,2 runs scored; C.Abernathy 2 singles, 1 run scored; B.Macomber 1 double, 1 run scored; N.Terry 1 single, 1 run scored; E.Whalen 1 double; O.Dubay 1 single, 1 run scored; N.Lambert 2 walks, 1 run scored.
PLAYOFF SCHEDULE
Games at Hector Duquette Field
Ground Round-Bye
CSEA-Bye
McSweeney's-Bye
Play-In Round
Monday 8/24
#7 Nuway Car Wash @ #4 Michigan's Plus 7:30
Tuesday 8/25
#6 Pepsi @ #5 City Police 7:30
Thursday 8/27
Lowest Seed @ Highest Seed
Semi- Finals
Saturday 8/29
Play in Winner @ Ground Round 5:30
#3 McSweeney's @ CSEA 7:30
Monday 8/31
#2 CSEA @ #3 McSweeney's 5:30
#1 Ground Round @ Play in Winner 7:30
Wednesday 9/2
Play in Winner @ #1 Ground Round 5:30*
#3 McSweeney's @ #2 CSEA 7:30*
* If Necessary
Finals
Thursday 9/3
Lowest Seed @ Highest Seed 7:00
Saturday 9/5
Highest Seed @ Lowest Seed 1:00
Monday 9/7
Lowest Seed @ Highest Seed TBD*
*If Necessary
