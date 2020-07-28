Plattsburgh Little League Roundup: July 28, 2020

Plattsburgh Little League
Standings
Majors
Through July 25
Team W L
CSEA 4 0
Ground Round 4 0
McSweeney's 3 2
Michigan's Plus 2 2
Nuway Car Wash 1 3
Pepsi 1 4
City Police 0 4
Saturday, July 25
CSEA 12, McSweeney's 1 (4)
CSEA 412 5 — 12 10
MCS 010 0 — 1 2
WP- Dominic DeAngelo. LP- Jake Frechette.
DeAngelo and Burdo. Frechette, Sypek (1), Blake(4), Barton(4), Santor(4) and Moore.
2B- DeAngelo, Rankin, Peters(2).
CSEA- Dominic DeAngelo 2 Hits, Double, Run, RBI; Carson Duval- Single, BB, HBP, Run, RBI; Jasper Burdo- Single, BB, Run, RBI; Owen Rankin- Double, Run; Brennan Peters- 2 Doubles, 2 Runs, 2 RBI; Ian Lawrenz- Single, 2 Runs, RBI; Quinn Isaak- Single, Run, 2 RBI; Scott Gommel- Single, 2 BB, 3 Runs; Keith Brawn- RBI.
McSweeney's- Kayden Smith Single, Run; Trenten Taylor- Single.
Ground Round 16, Michigan’s Plus 6
WP- Deacon Whitmarsh.
GR- M.Welc 3 walks, 2 runs scored; M.Coryer 1 walk, 4 runs; A.Barnes 1 single, 2 doubles, 1 triple, 4 RBI, 2 runs scored; L.Estes 3 singles, 2 RBI, 1 run scored; D.Whitmarsh 1 double, 1 walk, 1 RBI, 2 runs scored; L.Kowalowski 1 single, 1 run scored; H.Porter 2 singles, 1 run scored; K.Harris 1 run scored; T.Vanvalkenburg 2 singles, 2 RBI, 2 runs scored.
MP- S.McBride 1 single, 2 walks, 1 run scored; D.Duncan 1 double, 1 run scored; L.Hart 2 singles, 2 runs scored; K.Theriault 1 single, 1 double, 1 RBI; B.Allen 2 walks; B.Smith 1 walk, 1 run scored; B.Cooney 1 walk, 1 run scored; A.Burnham 1 walk.
Friday, July 24
McSweeney’s 8, Pepsi 5
WP- Trenten Taylor, 5 1/3 IP, 8 Ks, 5 runs; Tyler Blake 2/3 IP. LP- Gavin Lavarnway, 5 IP, 3 Ks, 8 runs.
M- Kalib Smith: 2-3, double, 2 RBI, 3 Runs; Jake Frechette: 2-4, 1 Run; Gabe Moore: 1-3, 1 RBI; Kayden Smith: 1-3, 1 RBI; Stephen Santor: 0-2, 1 RBI; Rylan Steele: 1-3; Frank Trudeau: 2-2, 1 Run; Tyler Blake: 2-3, 1 Run.
P- Cal Anderson: 1-4; Ryan Campbell: 1-3, 2 Runs; Alexander Hanshaw: 1-2, double, 1 Run; Alexander Sirk: 1-1.
