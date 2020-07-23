Plattsburgh Little League Roundup: July 23, 2020

Wednesday, July 22
McSweeney’s 14, Nuway 4 (4 inn.)
WP- Kayden Smith: 3+ IP, 4Ks, 3 runs; Kalib Smith: 1 IP, 3Ks.
LP- Sullivan Loughan: 2+ IP, 3Ks; Tom Sorensen: 2 IP, 4 Ks.
McSweeney’s- Kalib Smith, 3-4, Double (2), Triple, 3 RBI, 2 Runs; Jake Frechette, 1-2, 2 RBI, 2 Runs; Gavin Sypek, 1-2, 1 run; Gabe Moore, 1-2, 2 runs; Wyatt Barton, 1-1, 1 Run; Trenten Taylor, 0-2, sac fly RBI.
Nuway- Colby Chase, 1-2, 1 run; Evan Imhoff, 1-2; Benjamin Coryea, 1-2, double.
