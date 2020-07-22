Plattsburgh Little League Roundup: July 22, 2020

Tuesday
Ground Round 11, Pepsi 1
WP- Austin LaReau, 9 K’s. LP- Lucas Dashnaw.
GR- M. Welc 1 run scored; M.Coryer 1 single, 2 runs scored; A. Barnes 2 singles, 2 runs scored, 1 RBI; L. Estes 1 single, 3 runs scored; D. Whitmarsh 1 single, 1 run scored, 2 RBI; L Kowalowski 2 singles, 1 run scored, 2 RBI; A. LaReau 1 run scored; H. Porter 1 double, 2 RBI; T. Vanvalkenburg 1 single;
P- L. Dashnaw 1 single, 1 run scored. A. Hanshaw 1 single, 1 RBI.
Monday
CSEA 11, City Police 0 (4)
CSEA 135 2 — 11 7
CP 000 0 — 0 2
WP- Dominic DeAngelo. LP- Brody McComber. DeAngelo and Burdo. McComber, O,Neal (3) and Rodriguez. 2B- Duval, Rankin. McComber.
CSEA- Dominic DeAngelo, 3 BB, 2 Runs; Carson Duval, 2 Hits; Owen Rankin, Double 2 Runs; Brennan Peters, 3-3 2 Runs; Ian Lawrenz Single, Run; Quinn Isaak, Single, BB, 2 Runs;
CP- Preston O'Neal, Single; Brody McComber, Double.
