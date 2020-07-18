Plattsburgh Little League Roundup: July 18, 2020

Ground Round 9, McSweeney's 2
WP- Adrian Barnes, 12 strikeouts. LP- Trenton Taylor.
GR- M. Welc 2 singles, 2 runs scored; M. Coryer 1 single, 1 run scored; A. Barnes 2 singles, 2 runs scored, 1 RBI; L. Kowalowski 1 single; N. Thayer 2 singles, 1 run scored, 1 RBI; D. Whitmarsh 2 runs scored; L. Estes 1 double, 1 run scored, 2 RBI.
M- K. Smith 2 triples, 1 run scored, 1 RBI; J. Frechette 1 single; T. Taylor 1 single; F. Trudeau 1 run scored.
