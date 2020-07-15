PLATTSBURGH — The road to this season has been anything but direct with plenty of twists and turns, but baseball is here for Plattsburgh Little League.
The season, which typically begins in early to mid-May, was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But today at Hector Duquette Field, the season gets underway with two games featuring NuWay Car Wash vs. City Police at 5:30 p.m. followed by CSEA Local #884 vs. Pepsi at 7:30 p.m.
"I am optimistic and very excited for this season to get underway," PLL president Mike Bordeau said. "I am looking forward to seeing the kids who are 12 and have come up through our program capping off their careers and all the others continuing to play and improve."
PLL will feature seven squads in both its major and minor divisions.
The league held tryouts July 6 and 7 before completing its rosters with a draft last week.
Following New York state's announcement in late June giving the go-ahead for youth baseball as well as other "low-risk" and "moderate-risk" sports to begin games July 6, PLL went ahead and configured a way to start the season.
"The behind-the-scenes stuff has run pretty smoothly," Bordeau said. "There are always going to be things that come up throughout a season, whether you are in a pandemic or not, but we feel we are prepared and ready to give kids the chance to play baseball."
Health and safety are the top priorities for all PLL officials, and whatever needs to be done to keep those factors at the forefront will be enforced.
While there are certainly some unique situations the 2020 season will showcase, Bordeau said he hopes adhering to various health protocols become routine.
"If what it costs for your kids to play baseball is you have to wear a mask, I think it is worth it," Bordeau said. "Not wearing masks and not adhering to social distancing is not worth losing that opportunity for our kids. We are going to do what we need to do to make this season happen.
"The uniforms are ordered, and the hats are on their way. We are really excited."
The regular season is set to run into late August for both the majors and minors with at least one or more games scheduled most days.
All involved with PLL are thankful for the opportunity to proceed with a season and look forward to starting up a summer filled with baseball.
"The City of Plattsburgh and everyone involved has been great to us and very helpful," Bordeau said. "The field looks great, and we are fortunate a lot of people could come together to make this happen."
PLATTSBURGH LITTLE LEAGUE
MAJORS
SCHEDULE
GAMES AT HECTOR DUQUETTE FIELD
Wednesday, July 15
NuWay vs. City Police, 5:30 p.m.
CSEA vs. Pepsi, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, July 16
McSweeney's vs. Michigan's Plus, 5:30 p.m.
NuWay vs. CSEA, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, July 17
McSweeney's vs. Ground Round, 5:30 p.m.
Michigan's Plus vs. Pepsi, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 18
Makeup date
Monday, July 20
CSEA vs. City Police, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, July 21
Pepsi vs. Ground Round, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 22
McSweeney's vs. NuWay, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, July 23
City Police vs. Ground Round, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, July 24
Michigan's Plus vs. NuWay, 5:30 p.m.
Pepsi vs. McSweeney's, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 25
Ground Round vs. Michigan's Plus, 3:30 p.m.
Pepsi vs. City Police, 5:30 p.m.
CSEA vs. McSweeney's, 7:30 p.m.
Monday, July 27
Michigan's Plus vs. CSEA, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, July 28
Ground Round vs. NuWay, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 29
City Police vs. McSweeney's, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, July 30
Ground Round vs. CSEA, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, July 31
NuWay vs. Pepsi, 5:30 p.m.
City Police vs. Michigan's Plus, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 1
Makeup Date
Monday, Aug. 3
Pepsi vs. CSEA, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 4
Michigan's Plus vs. McSweeney's, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 5
City Police vs. NuWay, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 6
Ground Round vs. Pepsi, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 7
NuWay vs. McSweeney's, 5:30 p.m.
City Police vs. CSEA, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 8
Michigan's Plus vs. Ground Round, 3:30 p.m.
City Police vs. Pepsi, 5:30 p.m.
McSweeney's vs. CSEA, 7:30 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 10
Ground Round vs. City Police, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 11
NuWay vs. Michigan's Plus, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 12
McSweeney's vs. Pepsi, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 13
NuWay vs. Ground Round, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 14
McSweeney's vs. City Police, 5:30 p.m.
CSEA vs. Michigan's Plus, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 15
Makeup Date
Monday, Aug. 17
CSEA vs. Ground Round, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 18
Pepsi vs. NuWay, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 19
Michigan's Plus vs. City Police, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 20
Ground Round vs. McSweeney's, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 21
Pepsi vs. Michigan's Plus, 5:30 p.m.
CSEA vs. NuWay, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 22
Makeup Date
TEAM ROSTERS
Ground Round
Players- Adrian Barnes, Austin Lareau, Noah Thayer, Logan Estes, Michael Welc, Deacon Whitmarsh, Maxwell Coryer, Lucas Kowalowski, Hunter Porter, Kobe Harris, Teegan VanValkenburg, Isaiah Hendrix
Coaches- Manager Eric Barnes, asst. Ken Thayer and Mike LaReau
McSweeney's
Players- Kalib Smith, Jacob Frechette, Tyler Blake, Stephen Santor, Trenten Taylor, Kayden Smith, Wyatt Barton, Gabriel Moore, Gavin Sypek, Rylan Steele, Frank Trudeau, Linden Nolan
Coaches- Manager Brandon Smith, asst. Matt Frechette, Nick Moore
City Police
Players- Sebastian Bernier, Logan Rodriguez, Preston O'Neal, Nathaniel Lambert, Kallen Abernathy, Noah Terry, Raif Lautenschuetz, Brody Macomber, Connor Baehre, Cooper Holland, Evan Whalen, Brayden Tarasavage
Coaches- Manager Elaine Bernier, asst. Gary Lambert, Dave Abernathy, Jason Terry
Pepsi
Players- Lucas Dashnaw, Zachery Sirk, Alexander Sirk, Gavin Lavarnway, Grady Lavarnway, Alexander Hanshaw, Ryan Colburn, Ryan Brown, Ryan Campbell, Cal Anderson, Evan Patrie, Henry Betrus
Coaches- Manager Matt Brown, asst. Dave Betrus, Dion Dashnaw
Michigan's Plus
Players- Brady Allen, Adam Burnham, Douglas Duncan, Drew Engstrom, Sean McBride, Hunter Adams, Elliotte Curry, Logan Hart, Brody Blaise-Smith, Keegan Theriault, Drew Bartlett, Bryce Cooney
Coaches- Manager Glenn Engstrom, asst. Brendan McBride, Ed Hart
NuWay Car Wash
Players- Tom Sorenson, Layden Delaronde, Katie McCormick, Evan Imhoff, Sullivan Loughan, Tyler Sand, Colby Chase, Bryson Recore, Rob Squier, Braden Nephew, Benjamin Coryea, Randy Rickson Jr., Matthew Owen
Coaches- Manager Scott McCormick, asst. Mark Sand, Matt Loughan, Steve Imhoff
CSEA Local #884
Players- Dominic DeAngelo, Carson Duval, Brennan Peters, Jasper Burdo, Ian Lawrenz, Blake Rock, Scott Gommel, Quinn Isaak, Owen Rankin, Kolton Livsey, Keith Brawn, Colin Walker
Coaches- Manager John DeAngelo, asst. A.J. Burdo and Brian Rankin
MINORS
SCHEDULE
Saturday, July 18
Play it Again Sports vs. Villari's, 9:30 a.m.
Coryer Staffing vs. Raymond James Financial, 11:30 a.m.
Loreman's vs. Washland, 1:30 p.m.
Monday, July 20
Warren Tire vs. Raymond James Financial, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, July 21
Play it Again Sports vs. Washland, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 22
Loreman's vs. Coryer Staffing, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, July 23
Warren Tire vs. Villari's, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 25
Loreman's vs. Play it Again Sports, 9:30 a.m.
Raymond James Financial vs. Washland, 11:30 a.m.
Coryer Staffing vs. Warren Tire, 1:30 p.m.
Monday, July 27
Villari's vs. Loreman's, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, July 28
Raymond James Financial vs. Play it Again Sports, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 29
Washland vs. Warren Tire, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, July 30
Coryer Staffing vs. Villari's, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 1
Raymond James Financial vs. Loreman's, 9:30 a.m.
Play it Again Sports vs. Warren Tire, 11:30 a.m.
Washland vs. Coryer Staffing, 1:30 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 3
Villari's vs. Raymond James Financial, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 4
Warren Tire vs. Loreman's, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 5
Washland vs. Villari's, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 6
Play it Again Sports vs. Coryer Staffing, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 8
Raymond James Financial vs. Warren Tire, 9:30 a.m.
Washland vs. Play it Again Sports, 11:30 a.m.
Coryer Staffing vs. Loreman's, 1:30 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 10
Villari's vs. Play it Again Sports, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 11
Raymond James Financial vs. Coryer Staffing, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 12
Washland vs. Loreman's, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 13
Villari's vs. Warren Tire, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 15
Play it Again Sports vs. Loreman's, 9:30 a.m.
Washland vs. Raymond James Financial, 11:30 a.m.
Warren Tire vs. Coryer Staffing, 1:30 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 17
Loreman's vs. Villari's, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 18
Play it Again Sports vs. Raymond James Financial, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 19
Warren Tire vs. Washland, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 20
Villari's vs. Coryer Staffing, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 22
Loreman's vs. Raymond James Financial, 9:30 a.m.
Warren Tire vs. Play it Again Sports, 11:30 a.m.
Coryer Staffing vs. Washland, 1:30 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 24
Raymond James Financial vs. Villari's, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 25
Loreman's vs. Warren Tire, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 26
Villari's vs. Washland, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 27
Coryer Staffing vs. Play it Again Sports, 5:30 p.m.
TEAM ROSTERS
Villari's
Players- Evan Schofield, Carson LaDue, Maxwell Underwood, Trevor LaDue, Keller Crucetti, Owen Howard, Zachary Moore, Scott Corthell III, Ashley Hanshaw, Carter Hileman, Elijah Hamilton, Benjamin Larche, Hayden Calley-Heywood
Coaches- Manager Zach Schofield, asst. Maynard LaDue and Matt Crucetti
Loremans
Players- Dominick LaBombard, Matthew Whitbeck, Colin Favro, Samuel Estes, Jake Maggy, Tucker Marshall, Easton O'Connell, Scarlett Sanders, Shane Sanders, Brant Cass, Bryton Frennier
Coaches- Manager Derrick LaBombard, asst. Adam Whitbeck and Matt Favro
Play it Again Sports
Players- Owen Dubay, Norman LaHart, Dante Matott, Liam O'Connell, Jacob Raville, Carter Abramczyk, Corey Paul Johnson, Wyatt Lavigne, Jack Miller, Zeno LaFave, Owen Coupal
Coaches- Manager Josh Dubay, asst. Jason Mitchell, Glenn Coupal
Coryer Staffing
Players- Alexander Rascoe, Rhys Goerlitz-Coryer, Braxton Seymour, Camdan Seymour, Brayden St. John, Ellito Peryer, Ethan Tarasavage, Trent Favreau, Jeremiah Deon, Arthur Deon, Jeremiah Reddish, Dominic Ortiz, Gianpaolo Griffin
Coaches- Manager Harry Rascoe, asst. Brandon Rabideau
Warren Tire
Players- Beckett Isaak, Cooper Isaak, Hugh Devine, Isaac Devine, Sullivan Devine, Ian Reil, Derrick Gommel, Samuel Ferguson, Alexis Blake, Caden Chase, Rex Gottschall
Coaches- Manager Jerry Isaak, asst. Mike Devine
Washland
Players- Patrick Ryan, Michael Reed Jr., Brady Loughan, David Frederick, Rowen Rabideau, Jacob Supernault, Nicholas Marino, Colby Roesler, Andrew Carter, Elias Hathaway, Kael Hathaway
Coaches- Manager Pat Ryan, asst. Otis Rabideau and Jim Mederios
Raymond James Financial
Players- Kellan Parks, Joseph Lomanto, Nathaniel Betrus, Eian Brennan, Blake Lautenschuetz, Ethan Ralph, Garrison Rodriguez, Connor Lafty, Boston LaMarche, Jaxon Todd, Finley Coon, Owen Coon
Coaches- Manager Ryan Parks, asst. Andy Lomanto and David Betrus
