Plattsburgh Little League 10U squad headed to title game

ALTONA — Jake Maggy was the difference maker in Plattsburgh Little League's 6-2 win over Northern Frontier Little League in 10U baseball on Wednesday night in Altona.
Plattsburgh won the District 37 semifinal and will now advance to the District 37 championship game in Lowville at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Maggy pitched the first four innings of the game, picking up the win. Maggy had the big hit during a 3-run fifth inning for Plattsburgh.
Maggy's hit was a 2-out, two-run double that scored Wyatt Lavigne and Easton O'Connell.
"It was a big, emotional up-lifter when Jake got the two-out double that scored the go-ahead runs," Plattsburgh coach Ryon O'Connell said.
"You could seed the emotion our team played with in the past couple innings. The momentum totally shifted after that hit. I was really proud of how the kids responded throughout the game."
Plattsburgh was able to score first in the game. Maggy reached on a fielder's choice and later scored on a wild pitch.
Northern Frontier scored single runs in the second and third innings to take a 2-1 lead.
Plattsburgh was held off the scoreboard until the fifth inning when Derrick Gommel walked followed by another walk from Lavigne.
Easton O'Connell was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Matthew Whitbeck hit into a fielder's choice to tie the game and set up Maggy's heroics.
Plattsburgh was able to push across two insurance runs in the sixth inning. Ian Ecker, who doubled earlier in the game, walked. He would eventually score on Garrison Rodriguez's fielder's choice. Rodriguez would later score on a pass ball.
Easton O'Connell came in in the fifth inning and pitched two scoreless innings to pick up the save.
Maggy fanned 10 batters and allowed only two hits. Easton O'Connell fanned five and allowed one hit in the final two innings.
"I am happy for the kids to have the opportunity to play for the district championship," Ryon O'Connell said. "A good number of 12Us came up and cheered us on. The younger players look up to the older players in our league, and it's great for Plattsburgh Little League."
—
Plattsburgh 6, Northern Frontier 2
WP- Jake Maggy. SV- Easton O'Connell
