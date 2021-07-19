PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Nuts collected a 4-0 shutout win over Wildwood F.C., Monday, in North Country Soccer League competition.
Akeem Blake scored twice, and Noah Lederman and Riley Savastano put one in the back of the net apiece to pace the Nuts.
Dawson Pellerin recorded the shutout, and Conner Morse assisted on Blake's first tally.
In other action around the league, Saranac Lake picked up a 3-2 win against Kavanaugh Realty.
Goal scorers for Saranac Lake were not made available, but Nathan Pilon and Riley Hansen both scored for Kavanaugh.
Play resumes Wednesday for the NCSL as 4th Ward hosts Giroux's in Plattsburgh, and Chazy Orchards travels to play Lake Placid at 6:30 p.m.
