Plattsburgh Baseball Club planning for season

PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Baseball Club is ready to roll.
Plans for a season got underway following an update from Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration last week that stated various "low-risk" and "moderate-risk" youth and adult recreational sports would be allowed to hold games and competition beginning July 6 in regions of the state currently in Phase 3.
"The emotional roller coaster from March to now has been crazy with COVID," Plattsburgh Baseball Club president Randy Lozier said. "To have some sense of normalcy and to have a season, it's great for the kids and is thanks to the work of our board and the community."
Tryout dates are scheduled for Monday, June 29, and Tuesday, June 30, at the Beekmantown Recreation Park. There will be two separate tryout sessions each day from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
There will be two divisions available this season based on year of birth, including 15U (2000-2004) and 20U (2004-2007).
Health protocols are of the utmost importance for all involved for this season that is tentatively started to begin July 6.
"The biggest challenge of all this is the unknown because of (COVID-19), but we are taking all health protocol and safety plans very seriously," Lozier said.
To account for proper guidelines, players must have their own helmets, gloves, cleats, pants and socks. No sharing of any of these items will be permitted.
Hand sanitizer and hand-washing stations will be available at all Plattsburgh Baseball Club events, and proper social distancing and other common protocols are mandated.
One main requirement stressed is limiting spectators to two individuals per athlete.
Coaches and other non-participants must wear masks if they are to be within six feet of anyone.
"As of right now, we have instituted a 39-page safety plan," Lozier said.
"We have a spot where all equipment will be wiped down between use. We will continue to monitor the governor's updates as to what is allowed and what is not because things are changing daily."
The season is set to run through the second week of August, and Lozier expects the league to jump from four to five teams.
"In an ideal situation, we will continue like the last 68 years to continue to use South Acres and Lefty Wilson Field, and to keep things close by, we would continue to use the Beekmantown baseball field at the high school and the Beekmantown Recreation Park field," Lozier said.
Entry fee per player is $95, and to register for Plattsburgh Baseball Club, visit https://forms.gle/DQBPdkesz7pePkLL7.
