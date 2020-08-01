PLATTSBURGH — City Fire outlasted Play it Again Sports, 19-17, in a Plattsburgh Baseball Club semifinal, Friday, at Lefty Wilson Field.
City Fire advanced to play McSweeney's, a 14-12 winner in the other semifinal, Monday at 5 p.m. at South Acres Field in the championship.
Play began for Plattsburgh Baseball Club shortly after New York state gave the nod for youth baseball as well as other sports to begin games on July 6.
