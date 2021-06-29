PLATTSBURGH — The District 37 Little League playoffs kicked off this week, with Norther Frontier 12U All-Stars traveling south to take on Plattsburgh’s 12U All-Star team at Hector Duquette Field.
Deacon Whitmarsh started on the mound strong for Plattsburgh, striking out the first two batters he faced. Northern Frontier battled from there, plating a run to end the top of the first on an Aiden Howell RBI single to center, scoring Baylon Cronkite. Plattsburgh’s turn was next and they didn’t miss the opportunity. Plattsburgh batted around in the bottom half of the inning, scoring five runs on four hits.
With Plattsburgh’s shaky defense to start, Norther Frontier quickly got back into the game, scoring three runs in the top of the second to make it 5-4 Plattsburgh, going into the home half. After walks to both Brody Macomber and Gabe Moore, Plattsburgh’s cleanup hitter, Kal Abernethy, took the game to a whole different level. With a 1-1 count, Abernethy drove a Baylon Cronkite fastball out over the right-centerfield fence for a three-run home run. Plattsburgh went on to score five runs in the second en route to a 12-6 victory.
Whitmarsh earned the victory on the mound, striking out three and giving up six runs on three hits in three innings of work. Gavin Sypek relieved Whitmarsh in the fourth and pitched lights out. Sypek struck out eight of the 10 batters he faced in three innings of relief.
Plattsburgh 12, Northern Frontier 6
WP- Deacon Whitmarsh
LP- Ryan Demers
Plattsburgh- Michael Welc: 1-3, 1B, 1 RS; Brody Macomber: 1-2, 1B, 3 RS; Gabe Moore: 2-3, (2) 1B, 3 RS; Kal Abernethy: 2-4, HR, 1B, 1 RS, 4 RBI; Kayden Smith: 2-4, 1B, 2B, 1 RS; Lucas Kowalowski: 1-1, 1B, 2 RS; Deacon Whitmarsh: 1-2, 1B, 1 RS; Max Coryer: 1-2, 2B; Raif Lautenschuetz: 1-3, 2B.
Northern Frontier- Hayden Shadd: 1-4, 1B, 2 RS; Jack McAuliffe: 1-4, 1B; Baylon Cronkite: 2-3, (2) 1B, 1 RS; Aiden Howell: 1-3, 1B, 1 RBI; Ryan Demers: 0-1, 2 RS; Logan: 0-0, 1 RS.
