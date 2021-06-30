Plattsburgh 12U All-Stars eke out win against Massena

MASSENA — Game 2 in the District 37 Little League Playoffs for Plattsburgh took extra innings to decide a winner, but it was Plattsburgh that came away with a 4-3 win against Massena.
A solid Massena team, hosting Plattsburgh on Tuesday, struck first in the contest scoring one run in the bottom of the first on one hit, a walk and an error and adding two more runs in the bottom of the second on three walks and a fielder’s choice before Plattsburgh turned a double play to quiet the scoring.
Plattsburgh’s offense sputtered for much of the game, mustering up just four singles and no runs in the first three innings against Massena starter Bryce Flynn.
Plattsburgh finally got on the board in the fourth inning with one run on singles from Max Coryer, Deacon Whitmarsh and Michael Welc. With the score 3-1 Massena in the top half of the fifth, things got interesting.
Raif Lautenschuetz led off with a single, followed by walks to Coryer and Whitmarsh. With the bases loaded, Brody Macomber singled to right driving in what appeared to be the tying runs. After an appeal, the tying run was not counted as a Plattsburgh runner failed to touch home plate.
The game moved to the last inning, with Massena holding a 3-2 edge. Sully Loughan managed to get on base via a HBP and reached second base on a passed ball. The following two batters lined out and struck out leaving Plattsburgh with one last chance to extend the game.
With a 1-1 count, Sean McBride looped a single to right, scoring Loughan from second to tie the game and force extra innings.
Michael Welc, after relieving Kal Abernethy in the third inning on the mound, surrendered just one hit while striking out eight to hold Massena at bay through the end of regulation. It allowed Plattsburgh to plate the go-ahead run in top of the seventh on double from Macomber, scoring Whitmarsh to make it 4-3 Plattsburgh. Welc faced just four hitters in the home half of the inning, striking out the last batter for the win.
Plattsburgh plays next in the semifinals on Tuesday, July 6.
Plattsburgh 4, Massena 3
WP- Michael Welc
LP- Conner Murtagh
Plattsburgh- Michael Welc: 2-4, (2) 1B; Lucas Kowalowski: 2-4, (2) 1B; Sean McBride: 1-4, 1B; Raif Lautenschuetz: 1-2, 1B, 1 RS; Max Coryer: 2-3, (2) 1B, 1 RS; Deacon Whitmarsh: 2-3, (2) 1B, 1 RS; Brody Macomber: 2-3, 1B, 2B; Sully Loughan: 0-3, 1 RS.
Massena- Bryce Flynn: 1-3, 1B, 1 RS; Wyatt Preston: 0-0, 1 RS; Owen Nemier: 0-1, 1 RS.
OTHER SCORES
WEDNESDAY
10U
Northern Frontier Little League 12, Massena Little League 0
WP- Jack Demers
LP- Cooper Praire
Northern Frontier LL- Cobe Lafountain BB and 1 run; Jack Demers 2 BB and 2 run; Lincoln Perkins 3-4 3 singles and 3 runs; Ivan Roy single, 3 BB and 3runs; Evan Babbie 2-3 2 singles and 1 run; Corbin Damour triple; Gage Dumas 2 BB and 1 run; Brady MacNerland 2 BB and 1 run; Kiyler Hicks 2 BB and 1 run; Milo Wilson single.
Massena Little League- Max Garrow single.
MONDAY
10U
Northern Frontier Little League 13, Plattsburgh Little League 12
WP- Jack Demers.
LP- Braxton Seymour.
Northern Frontier LL- Cobe Lafountain 2-4 2 singles and 1 run; Jack Demers 3 BB and 1 run; Lincoln Perkins 2-3 Inside Park HR and 3 runs; Ivan Roy single and 1 run; Evan Babbie single, BB and 1 run; Corbin Damour single, BB and 2 runs; Gage Dumas 2 BB and 2 runs; Brady MacNerland 3 BB and 1 run; Kiyler Hicks BB and 1 run.
Plattsburgh LL- Easton O’Connell 2-4 2 singles and 2 runs; Matthew Whitbeck 2-3 2 singles, BB and 3 runs; Jake Maggy double, BB and 2 runs; Matthew Owen 2-4 2 singles and 1 run; Garrison Rodriguez 1 run; Evan Guynup BB and 1 run; Braxton Seymour 2 BB and 1 run; Ian Ecker single and 1 run.
