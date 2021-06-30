Orchards too much for Giroux's

DANNEMORA [mdash] Richard L. Doe, 70, of Orchard Street, passed away on June 24, 2021 with his family by his side. He was born in Ogdensburg, NY on November 9, 1950 the son of the late Joseph and Lorraine (Richards) Doe. Richard married the former Judy Mousseau on May 18, 1984 at St. Peter's…