Orchards too much for Giroux's

CHAZY — On a wacky-weather Wednesday, Chazy Orchards took down Giroux's, 7-2, in North Country Soccer League action.
Sabour Tidjani led Orchards with a hat trick, and Nelson Pelton, Chris Taylor, Joel Morris and Craig Botten also accounted for a goal.
Brett Giroux, Botten and Gabe Nuzzo all recorded assists to boost Chazy, and Tarik Gordon made four saves in a winning performance in goal.
The win came in Gordon's goalkeeping debut.
Brandon Laurin and Scott Bechard tallied the goals for Giroux's.
OTHER ACTION
The other game of the day between 4th Ward F.C. and Kavanaugh was suspended with 10 minutes remaining in the first half due to inclement weather.
Kavanaugh held a 2-0 advantage.
